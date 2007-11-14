Networking & Wireless forum

Dell AIO Photo Printer 962

by myeske2 / November 14, 2007 11:32 AM PST

Since you guys always seem to give me reasonable and quick answers, I'll decide to use you guys again, okay, here's the issue, my Dell printer did work a few days ago, I reconfigured the Wireless Adapter which is a Dell Wireless Adapter 3300, and it is connected to the network, and my laptop computer cannot connect to the printer, it keeps having communication errors, and for my desktop computer it can't even install a printer on the network, which does not help, all services are running, and print spooler service is running and server service is running. I try installing the printer on the desktop computer, I install the drivers and try installing it on a network and that works fine with the CD, then I get to install on network, Direct network attached and it says please configure the wireless adapter, but I have, and it still can't pick up a printer. I am having a ton of wireless issues, please help me resolve one.

I would first make sure
by PudgyOne / November 14, 2007 5:17 PM PST

my settings for my router are like this

Update the wireless router firmware
Broadcast SSID
Use WPA security

Now plug in the wireless print sdapter 3300 to a computer. Insert the cd and follow the instructions. It will ask you which network is yous and the password. When finished, plug print adapter into the printer and wireless print adapter.

Now get out the Dell Printer disk. Insert it into the computer.

choose network

choose uses wireless print adapter

reinstall the drivers

then you're done, at least with that computer.

Now take the Dell disk and do this to the remaining computers on your network.

If you have Vista, please read additional information in the forum sticky

http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7589_102-0.html?forumID=62&threadID=264135&messageID=2584349


Rick

There might be a firmware update for your printer. Look at Dell's website for it. If there is one, then install it using a usb cable.

I forgot to mention
by PudgyOne / November 14, 2007 7:06 PM PST

you'll have to let your firewall allow communtcations with the printer.


Rick

Alright, never mind, here is what really is happening
by myeske2 / November 16, 2007 5:57 AM PST
In reply to: I forgot to mention

Okay, it works fine on the laptop, I just reinstalled the printer to its port, but I cannot get the drivers or the printer installed on the network with my desktop computer, I continually get the message to configure the wireless adapter and it is configured, also the Windows firewall is using the exceptions tab and it says that printer server and everything else that has to do with my printer is checked, what is wrong.

I forgot to mention
by myeske2 / November 16, 2007 7:09 AM PST
In reply to: I forgot to mention

Alright, now I have the port installed on my computer, but it appears that I can't configure the new port, It is a Dell 962 port for me to connect the computer to the printer, but I cannot manage or configure or install the new port at all.

