Dell AIO Photo Printer 962

my settings for my router are like this
Update the wireless router firmware
Broadcast SSID
Use WPA security
Now plug in the wireless print sdapter 3300 to a computer. Insert the cd and follow the instructions. It will ask you which network is yous and the password. When finished, plug print adapter into the printer and wireless print adapter.
Now get out the Dell Printer disk. Insert it into the computer.
choose network
choose uses wireless print adapter
reinstall the drivers
then you're done, at least with that computer.
Now take the Dell disk and do this to the remaining computers on your network.
If you have Vista, please read additional information in the forum sticky
There might be a firmware update for your printer. Look at Dell's website for it. If there is one, then install it using a usb cable.
Since you guys always seem to give me reasonable and quick answers, I'll decide to use you guys again, okay, here's the issue, my Dell printer did work a few days ago, I reconfigured the Wireless Adapter which is a Dell Wireless Adapter 3300, and it is connected to the network, and my laptop computer cannot connect to the printer, it keeps having communication errors, and for my desktop computer it can't even install a printer on the network, which does not help, all services are running, and print spooler service is running and server service is running. I try installing the printer on the desktop computer, I install the drivers and try installing it on a network and that works fine with the CD, then I get to install on network, Direct network attached and it says please configure the wireless adapter, but I have, and it still can't pick up a printer. I am having a ton of wireless issues, please help me resolve one.