Printers need some maintenance so if the rollers are not up to par this may get you another year of use.
Bob
recently our printer has a hard time pulling paper into the print area. I have cleaned the rubber rollers. Sometimes it doesn't want to pickup any paper other times If I put three sheets in the bin, it will pull all three through the printer head. We have been using the same ream of paper for over a year with out any problems till now. Any suggestions.
