Do not accept drivers from Microsoft. Use system restore to go back to the day before this update.
Bob
Hi,
I've had this laptop for 2 years with no problem (it has Vista, and I use Internet Explorer). Last night, I was online, and the "safely remove hardware" icon kept coming on intermittently (along with annoying sound), but I had nothing in USB drive. The only thing I noticed was that, shortly after turning on computer, I believe there was an update (I saw the message appear quickly on the screeb before it disappeared...something about an "MM driver", I think?). I read online that uninstalling recent updates, and then restarting the computer might help, which I did. But I was wondering if anyone has had a similar problem, and if so, what did you do about it?
Thanks for any advice you can give me!
Jen