Deleting IE8 cookies - no effect?

by cioKhan / April 17, 2010 5:41 PM PDT

so there's a forum site about a game called Air Rivals.. and my forum account has been banned for ever because of only 2 insults to others. first it was a warning then permanent ban. anyway so i thought to make myself another username but whatever i do the site still knows who i am and won't let me register. i tried deleting the cookies, all temporary internet files and the recorded passwords, i reconnected to change my IP address but it's in vain. when i get to the forum, i'm still logged on as my banned account and i can't do anything from that point. so how do i make the site forget who i am in order to register another username?

There must be another way they track
by lacsr / April 17, 2010 10:03 PM PDT

First whatever you did must have really aggravated the mod. The tracking method used must have a better way of marking you than at first thought. Try a different computer. If that doesn't work, possibly a lesson learned for future reference.

Locking This Thread
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 19, 2010 2:31 AM PDT

Discussing ways for you to break into a forum where you've already been banned is against forum policies because it violates the other forum's rights to block your participation.

Grif

