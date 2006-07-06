1.) The amount of space that would be restored depends...how much space does the user's files take up? Go to C:\Documents and Settings\, right-click on the user's folder, and select properties...give it a few seconds and look how much space is used.
2.) It's rather simple: Go Start->Control Panel->User Accounts, tell it you want to change an account, select that user's account, tell it you wish to delete the account, and when prompted tell it you wish to delete the user's files and settings too. Just make sure that data isn't needed anymore before you go deleting it.
3.) I'd purchase another hard drive and either hook it up as a slave or replace the current one with it. 10GB is very little nowadays, especially considering the OS and updates alone take up nearly 3GB. If you shop around you'll find a 100GB+ hard drive for $20-$30.
Hope this helps,
John
I have a friend that has a system with a 10 gig hard drive that is completely full. There is a user on the computer that no longer works on the computer, and I thought that instead of purchasing another hard drive and re-installing XP (or adding a slave drive) that perhaps deleting the extra user account and deleting any info saved on that account would be a better solution since this person barely needs any space at all... he essentially just checks email.
So, I guess my questions are: (A) would deleting a user profile and all it's contents create a good amount of space on his hard drive? (B) how do I go about deleting all info without destroying pertinant system files and (C) is this worth it or should I just install another hard drive?
Thanks,
Divid