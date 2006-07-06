1.) The amount of space that would be restored depends...how much space does the user's files take up? Go to C:\Documents and Settings\, right-click on the user's folder, and select properties...give it a few seconds and look how much space is used.

2.) It's rather simple: Go Start->Control Panel->User Accounts, tell it you want to change an account, select that user's account, tell it you wish to delete the account, and when prompted tell it you wish to delete the user's files and settings too. Just make sure that data isn't needed anymore before you go deleting it.

3.) I'd purchase another hard drive and either hook it up as a slave or replace the current one with it. 10GB is very little nowadays, especially considering the OS and updates alone take up nearly 3GB. If you shop around you'll find a 100GB+ hard drive for $20-$30.

Hope this helps,
John