Search google for data recovery or undelete. Much software (but not free). For example:
http://www.ontrack.com/index.aspx
http://www.bitmart.net/
But there are MANY more.
Hope this helps.
Kees
Hi, I was messing with Windows Media Center and I thought I was just deleting media from the playlist or whatever, but I was actually deleting things off of my computer. I ended up deleting over a 100 gigs of media. Can I get this back somehow? All of it was on a set of extra hard drives, not the hard drive with all the operating system stuff on it. They are internal drives and windows does read them. None of it is in the recycle bin. I tried system restore, but that didn't work. Any help?