Computer Help forum

General discussion

Delete button doesn't delete

by ksteil / July 15, 2005 10:32 AM PDT

My delete button seems to have stopped doing its job.
I have to highlight and backspace to get rid of phrases or words I want to delete.
What could be wrong?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Delete button doesn't delete
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Delete button doesn't delete
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
This sounds like normal operation to me
by Steven Haninger / July 15, 2005 10:47 AM PDT

You did not provide any information about your system or the program(s) you are using which need to use the delete function but, AFAIK, that's how delete works. The same goes for removal of files and folders. You need to ''tag'' your target for deletion. Highlighting is just tagging it. The backspace just removes the last character. How were you deleting things without highlighting them?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Delete button doesn't do its job
by ksteil / July 16, 2005 2:43 AM PDT

Steve,
one of the ways I delete is by placing the cursor in front of a phrase I want to edit and pressing delete. Everything after the cursor disappears.
For instance, had I written 'everything after the cursor disappears from view' and I just wanted it to read 'everything disappears' - I place the cursor behing disappears and press delete to eliminate 'from view' in one step.
If it is a whole paragraph+ I want to erase, I do use two steps, highlight and then press delete. But for only a word, or a remainder of a phrase, I find it quicker to just press delete.
I realized yesterday of how much easier I find it to make changes that way, when it suddenly didn't work and I had to resort to backspacing (for a single letter or a few) or selecting a section and then backspacing to get rid of it.

Also, I couldn't delete an extra line I may have entered, i.e. between paragraphs. If I want to eliminate the line between ...of it. above and ...Also, I would just place my cursor behind ..it. and press delete to tighten up the space. I couldn't do that, either.

Hope that I explained my dilemma a bit better this time. BTW, what does AFAIK mean?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Delete key not working ?
by Papa Echo / July 16, 2005 1:33 AM PDT

If you highlight what you want deleted and then press the Delete key, it doesn't work. What if you go to the Edit menu and choose clear, delete, clear contents, delete contents, etc. ? And you have to highlight before you can backspace ?

One possibility is that something is wrong with the keyboad's Delete key. Try pressing a little bit harder, or striking it a few times in quick succession.

BTW, does it happen everywhere you can type or input text -e.g. here in this forum, word processors, Wordpad, Notepad, Paint..etc. ?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
delete key not doing its job
by ksteil / July 16, 2005 2:22 AM PDT

Thank you both for your prompt replies.
I turned my computer on this morning and it is responding the way it should again.
It must have had a bad day yesterday.

What was happening was that whenever I placed my cursor in front of a letter, word, or phrase I wanted to edit and pressed delete. No response.
I was using Outlook Express for e-mails when I first noticed this. It also happened for my messages in this forum.
I had to highlight and then backspace to remove anything I had written and wanted to change.

I was also unable to close (X) out my internet pages.
They would just not go away, but everything is fine again today.

I thought of the delete key gone bad as well, but was hoping for an easier solution.
Thank you both again for your interest.
Karin

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.