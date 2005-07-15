Delete button doesn't delete

Steve,

one of the ways I delete is by placing the cursor in front of a phrase I want to edit and pressing delete. Everything after the cursor disappears.

For instance, had I written 'everything after the cursor disappears from view' and I just wanted it to read 'everything disappears' - I place the cursor behing disappears and press delete to eliminate 'from view' in one step.

If it is a whole paragraph+ I want to erase, I do use two steps, highlight and then press delete. But for only a word, or a remainder of a phrase, I find it quicker to just press delete.

I realized yesterday of how much easier I find it to make changes that way, when it suddenly didn't work and I had to resort to backspacing (for a single letter or a few) or selecting a section and then backspacing to get rid of it.



Also, I couldn't delete an extra line I may have entered, i.e. between paragraphs. If I want to eliminate the line between ...of it. above and ...Also, I would just place my cursor behind ..it. and press delete to tighten up the space. I couldn't do that, either.



Hope that I explained my dilemma a bit better this time. BTW, what does AFAIK mean?