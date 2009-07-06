Samsung forum

Delayed Picture

by mlizee / July 6, 2009 9:25 PM PDT

I recently purchased 6000 series 55' LED TV and am very impressed by the picture quality. I seem to be having a problem with a delay in the picture. It seems as if the picture is moving slower than it should be at certain points. Not as if the picture is delayed from the sound, but as if the picture is slightly dragging. I then attempted to play a video game (using component) to see if I had the same problem and the picture drag/delay was so severe I could not play because of the delay between what I did in the controller and what I saw on screen. I have heard it could have something to do with the hertz but I am not sure. I havent plugged in anything HDMI yet and was wondering if plugging in an HDMI ready device would eliminate the picture drag. Thank You.

Malik Elizee

Delayed Picture
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / July 7, 2009 2:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Delayed Picture

mlizee,

You might try adjusting the AutoMotion Plus settings for that input, which should help improve the fluid motion of the picture.

For the games, you might want to enable Game Mode, and the How-To can be found on page 25 of the manual. Some of the delay can be attributed to the 120Hz upconversion, but hopefully game mode will turn enough of the additional processing off to give you a satisfactory game experience.

Keep me posted.

--HDTech

Thanks
by mlizee / July 14, 2009 6:00 AM PDT
In reply to: Delayed Picture

Thank you for your help, what you said worked. For watching regular TV I simply switched off the hertz up-conversion for that input. For playing video games I once again turned off the hertz conversion and switched the input to Game Mode and the response was perfect. Thank you once again.

