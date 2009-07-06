Delayed Picture

mlizee,
You might try adjusting the AutoMotion Plus settings for that input, which should help improve the fluid motion of the picture.
For the games, you might want to enable Game Mode, and the How-To can be found on page 25 of the manual. Some of the delay can be attributed to the 120Hz upconversion, but hopefully game mode will turn enough of the additional processing off to give you a satisfactory game experience.
Keep me posted.
--HDTech
I recently purchased 6000 series 55' LED TV and am very impressed by the picture quality. I seem to be having a problem with a delay in the picture. It seems as if the picture is moving slower than it should be at certain points. Not as if the picture is delayed from the sound, but as if the picture is slightly dragging. I then attempted to play a video game (using component) to see if I had the same problem and the picture drag/delay was so severe I could not play because of the delay between what I did in the controller and what I saw on screen. I have heard it could have something to do with the hertz but I am not sure. I havent plugged in anything HDMI yet and was wondering if plugging in an HDMI ready device would eliminate the picture drag. Thank You.
Malik Elizee