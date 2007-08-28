does anyone know if this software 'collects' data from alll over the computer? you know how some programs when installed go looking for all the music, all the video, etc on your hard drive. does deepburner do this? and if so does it collect images - pictures?



im about to lose all files etc on c drive due to having to do a recovery and i wondered if the deepburner software had by some miracle collected up my piccies as well as the music etc and stuck on the d drive. it doesnt mention it in the write up on the download page where i got it from. please put me out of my misery. does deepburner gather pictures/images ? without being told to go get them?

if it could get them for me would it be possible to collect them from c: drive before recovery if i was working in d: drive?

thank you

rg