Dedicated vs. Shared video memory

by leon0687 / June 14, 2004 5:32 AM PDT

I am a student wishing to purchase my first notebook pc. How does a notebook with 512 mb RAM and shared video memory compare to a comparable system with 256 mb RAM and dedicated video memory?
At present, I wish to spend under $1300. I have been seriously considering the following: a Compaq 3000z series, a Dell 5150 series, and a Dell 600m series.
Any help in this matter would be appreciated.

Re: Dedicated vs. Shared video memory
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 14, 2004 5:40 AM PDT
Re: Dedicated vs. Shared video memory
by ratm1992 / June 16, 2004 1:01 PM PDT

ram is upgradable, graphics arent (not until pci express comes out w/either axiom or mmx)
shared will not allow you to play any graphics intensive games, but less than 512mb ram will be unacceptable as well (will even slow general computing)

