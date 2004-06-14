Dedicated vs. Shared video memory

Since Athlon 64 laptops have that price point http://froogle.google.com/froogle?q=r3120us plus dedicated video ram to give you about as good as it gets in laptop video speed, I only have to ask if I'd consider the emachine Athlon 64 offering.
Firewire, if missing is a pc-card at 20 bucks. Example at http://www.compgeeks.com/details.asp?invtid=2PFWPCCARD&cat=NBB
There's a lot out there.
Bob
I am a student wishing to purchase my first notebook pc. How does a notebook with 512 mb RAM and shared video memory compare to a comparable system with 256 mb RAM and dedicated video memory?
At present, I wish to spend under $1300. I have been seriously considering the following: a Compaq 3000z series, a Dell 5150 series, and a Dell 600m series.
Any help in this matter would be appreciated.