Dedicated Graphics Memory

Autocad is a prime example of a program (other than games) that makes dedicated video a priority.



You can get a 64mb dedicated video card from ATI or Nvidia for often only $50-75 more than 32mb dedicated so that is a wise investment if ordering custom or looking for a notebook that has that.



128mb dedicated is available on some Dells, Acers, etc but for you get at least 64mb.



You can't go back later and change your mind so make your decision wisely and order a decent video notebook solution up front (you can easily upgrade RAM, the hard drive or even the cpu later)



Also, order your memory in 1 slot only from the manufacturer (256mb or 512mb) and get your 2nd stick much cheaper later and install it yourself.



If you are using autocad 1mb would benefit you so order 512mb RAM 1 stick.



Most people get by fine on a notebook with 512mb but you may want to go higher (but you can add a 2nd 512mb RAM stick for $80.00 or lower US after rebate when on sale (Fry's Electronics, Compusa, Best Buy, etc).-- more than likely your new notebook will use PC2700 333mhz notebook RAM right now.