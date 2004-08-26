Laptops forum

General discussion

Dedicated Graphics Memory

by willcowell / August 26, 2004 5:39 PM PDT

How important is it to have dedicated graphics memory when using CAD software. Is it a must? If not would you recommend the Fujitsu S6000 series notebook?

Thanks
Will

Re: Dedicated Graphics Memory
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 26, 2004 11:12 PM PDT

If your CAD software doesn't need you to rotate an image, then a slow speed shared memory video would be ok. But if you want faster zoom, rotate or animation you must get a decent video section.

There's another side effect of shared memory video. The CPU loses some speed since it must wait if the video memory is being used. I've seen from 5 to 30% speed loss over dedicated video systems.

Bob

Collapse -
Re: Dedicated Graphics Memory
by KenSanramon / August 27, 2004 4:10 AM PDT

Autocad is a prime example of a program (other than games) that makes dedicated video a priority.

You can get a 64mb dedicated video card from ATI or Nvidia for often only $50-75 more than 32mb dedicated so that is a wise investment if ordering custom or looking for a notebook that has that.

128mb dedicated is available on some Dells, Acers, etc but for you get at least 64mb.

You can't go back later and change your mind so make your decision wisely and order a decent video notebook solution up front (you can easily upgrade RAM, the hard drive or even the cpu later)

Also, order your memory in 1 slot only from the manufacturer (256mb or 512mb) and get your 2nd stick much cheaper later and install it yourself.

If you are using autocad 1mb would benefit you so order 512mb RAM 1 stick.

Most people get by fine on a notebook with 512mb but you may want to go higher (but you can add a 2nd 512mb RAM stick for $80.00 or lower US after rebate when on sale (Fry's Electronics, Compusa, Best Buy, etc).-- more than likely your new notebook will use PC2700 333mhz notebook RAM right now.

