Debug System Preferences not responding

Hi,
I've got Mac OS 10.8.4. On a MBP retina.
I have one issue that annoys me quite a bit. After a cold boot my system preferences dialog works perfectly.
After some time of use... (which includes transitioning to Sleep back and forth, plugging and unplugging USB devices), System Preferences dialog would open, but as soon as I click on any Icon "Keyboard, Mouse, Bluetooth, Displays, etc" It freezes with a spinning color wheel for about 5 minutes, then brings up the corresponding menu.
After that I can continue opening different menus within System Preferences, as far as I dont close the main system preferences window. If I close the main window and reopen it again, when I click on any icon, then I have to wait for another 5 minutes or so before I can access the menu.
Is there a way to debug this problem ?
Thanks!
