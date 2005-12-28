Desktops forum

by drewru / December 28, 2005 6:41 AM PST

Hello, This is my first time here. I hope someone can help me.
I have an e-machines computer running XP home SP2 with an upgraded pci radeon 256 graphics card, fire wire pci and a sony DVD R/W drive.
Original system: T2542 Speaker: SPEAKER, SP-20A MB: MB,IMPERIAL-GV (845GV) MBEM100614IM Chassis: Chassis, Nexgen 2 main chassis frame
CPU Fan Type: Fan,H/S Cel-P4 2.6 462PMouse: Mouse, silver wheel CPU:
CPU,CELERON 2.5G 478P 128K F400 FDD Model: FDD, SFD-321B/LTGNQ
FDEM2097BLCK Video: Video, integrated Power Supply: PS, 250 watt Modem: Modem,Conexant, fax/modem v.92 56K LAN: LAN, 10/100 integrated HDD: HDD, 40GB 5400rpm WD Keyboard Model: K/B:KB-9908,EN104K,PS/2,EMA,C-blk/slvr ODD1: 48X CDRW (48X24X48) Memory:
Mem, DDR-RAM 256MB (Max. 2GB)
Everything worked fine for the last year and a half or so since the upgrades.

Ok, So this is what happened. Four days ago my wife said we had a brown out or two so she turned off the computer at the switchboard. When she turned the computer back on later the computer started up like normal with the blank screen then the windows dots running left to right then the choose user screen. This is when it froze. The mouse did not turn on (MS wheel mouse Optical with red light) no light and no keyboard. Could not restart in safe mode or from boot disk because the PS/2 keyboard was dead. Would not load at start-up I guess. It would do this every time you tried to start it.
Press the button on the front and it would seem to shut down but the little green light around the button would stay on. Turn it back on same thing.

So I unplugged everything took it downstairs opened the side panel and blew out all the dust with a computer air duster. It looked "OK" inside and I did not at any time smell any hot or burning circuits. So I plugged it back in and the same thing happened. I looked inside and both fans were working but when you turned it off it did not seem to shutdown all the way, the light would stay on around the button in the front. Oh, I forgot to mention the hard-drive light would flicker a little when it was on.

What I did next may have been a mistake, I don't know?
I unplugged the computer and removed the motherboard battery for thirty minutes. Then I replaced it and turned it back on, it started back up but I did not have the monitor downstairs so I turned it off and it sounded like it really shut down this time. So I hit the button again and nothing. Dead PC.
The only thing else I can tell you are that the little green light around the push button on the front of the computer is still on and there is a tiny buzz from the power supply.

Any ideas,
Drewru

I would try the easiest....
by Michael Geist / December 28, 2005 7:47 AM PST
In reply to: Dead PC

swap out first. Get yourself a larger power supply, maybe 400 watts or so (I get mine from http://www.geeks.com/), and see if that is the problem.

re: Dead PC
by 2bgeoffers / January 3, 2006 10:26 AM PST

I have had the same experience with my
T2542 e-machine. They recommended a new motherboard.

Have you and how did you solved your problem/ fix your pc?

re: Dead PC
by ltjcrew06 / January 5, 2006 1:52 AM PST
In reply to: re: Dead PC

Same with my T2592. I tried a new power supply. Now the green light comes on in the front, but the computer still does not power on. Next I am replacing the motherboard.

Error codes
by sanffo / January 5, 2006 8:31 AM PST
In reply to: re: Dead PC

Hi

I was just reading a few messages on forum and came across yours, its a bit hard when you aint by the computer but before i buy something i would try this:-

Do you have another case you could put all the hardware in, just to see weather it a dodgy tower.

Do you have another powersupply/ pc in the house if so take the power supply out of that one and change it over,just to see if it is the power supply.

As no one likes buying hardware if it aint needed, unless you got loads of money then i guess it dont matter!!

When the comp trys/dont start up do you hear any error codes at all ?

Tried a 300W power supply. No luck.
by drewru / January 5, 2006 9:34 AM PST
In reply to: Error codes

This thing is dead. Changed the power supply, reseated the ram,
pulled out all the cards and hooked up the hard drive only. The only thing that happens is the green light around the power button stays on. What was that about the case? I never heard that one.

I replaced the power supply too.
by drewru / January 5, 2006 9:22 AM PST
In reply to: re: Dead PC

I replaced the PS with a 300W and the same thing happend,
green light in front only.
Let me know what happens when you change the motherboard.
And if you are useing the same CPU.
Thanks

Still dead pc
by drewru / January 5, 2006 9:14 AM PST
In reply to: re: Dead PC

I replaced the power supply and tried some other things people suggested but it did not help. Let me know if you figure it out.
Thanks

New Motherboard
by leocabral / January 24, 2006 10:07 AM PST
In reply to: Still dead pc

I bumped into this message while searching for "MBEM100614IM" on google. A friend of mine dropped off an e-machines computer with basically the same specs, motherboard, and of course, the same symptoms.
The power supply was fried, so is the motherboard. Parts at e-machines.com are incredibly expensive, but if you look around there are more affordable alternatives at www.newegg.com. Just look for socket 478 motherboards.

Leo

Dead p c
by dbssmith / January 24, 2006 11:27 AM PST
In reply to: Still dead pc

If you have a multimeter measure the output voltages from your power supply to the MB and hard drive. If you have spec voltages then you may have a goofed Motherboard. Also do a continuity test across your power button on the front. It might just be a matter of an open switch. I hope you were careful about ESD when you were prying out the battery. Next time read your MB book and see if there is a dip switch reset on the board. I wish you luck but what the heck now you may have the excuse you've been looking for to get the latest model.
DLS

