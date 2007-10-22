Computer Help forum

General discussion

DC++ help... "socket operation" + "unreachable host"

by ta1068 / October 22, 2007 10:29 AM PDT

I recently downloaded DC++ for use at my university. I followed the simple instructions found here:

http://unhkids.kicks-***.net/

but when I go to connect, I get this message:

A socket operation was attempted to an unreachable host.

My firewall is up, but even when I take it down I get the same error message. My roommates have followed the exact same steps as I have and have been successful, but I just can't get it to work. Any help would be greatly appreciated... seriously!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: DC++ help... "socket operation" + "unreachable host"
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: DC++ help... "socket operation" + "unreachable host"
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
10 total posts
Collapse -
Does the site
by Dango517 / October 22, 2007 10:37 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DC++
by ta1068 / October 22, 2007 2:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Does the site

I think it IS my problem because my roommate (in the same room as me) has done the exact same steps as I have and he was successful while I was not.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's a bad idea
by Jimmy Greystone / October 22, 2007 2:37 PM PDT

That's a bad idea to be running a file sharing program on a university network. The entertainment industry is well aware of just about every P2P service there is, and they are out there collecting names. Well, IP addresses that can then be attached to a name. They pay special attention to University networks, so unless you want to risk a legal notice arriving in your mail box one day, I'd just remove DC++ and forget it exists. Some Universities have rather draconian policies, where even if the University receives a DMCA complaint about a student, their network connection is cut, no questions asked, and they won't give it back. I wouldn't be surprised if some schools also bar you from using lab computers, which could make it difficult to impossible to finish some classes you may need to graduate.

I know what it's like to be a poor college student. I'm only a few years removed from it myself, and I'm still not really all that better off financially, but it really is better to just do without whatever it is you're downloading on this file sharing network, compared to what happens if a DMCA complaint should arrive at your school with your name on it. Even if everything you're downloading is perfectly legal, it doesn't really seem to matter to the entertainment industry. Simply being connected to a file sharing network is enough for an automated DMCA complaint program to fire off an email, and most schools aren't interested in wasting time and resources trying to ascertain whether or not you were really doing anything illegal. They just cut your network connection, and that's that. No warnings, no discussion, no appeals, nothing. One minute you'll have network access, the next you won't.

Do the smart thing, and just stop now while you're still ahead. We can all lament about how the entertainment industry has failed to recognize this new market and is using the DMCA law as a club to try and keep control over the distribution of content, but it's not going to do you a lot of good if your network connection is cut at your Uni. If you're majoring in anything computer related, you'll probably have to transfer schools in order to graduate if the worst comes to pass. So, one last time, just get rid of the program now before you get singled out. If you don't want to take my word for it, if you look around a bit, it probably wouldn't be too hard to find someone who was singled out, and find out exactly what you could be in for if you don't stop.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DC+
by ta1068 / October 22, 2007 2:50 PM PDT
In reply to: That's a bad idea

There are literally thousands of people on the campus network and I know people who have gone here for four years and downloaded hundreds of gigs worth of material. I know the risks of running DC++, but I'm just looking for how to solve this problem right now. Even if I was to delete the program, I still would like to know the solution to this problem as it has been bothering me for quite some time now. My quest for knowledge is unwavering.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Doesn't mean a thing
by Jimmy Greystone / October 22, 2007 3:37 PM PDT
In reply to: DC+

Doesn't mean a thing that there are others who managed to evade detection except that they were lucky. That's a logical fallacy, since past results do not necessarily reflect future events. If you want to press your luck, that's your business I suppose.

The solution likely lies in the difference between your system and your roommate's system. Somewhere there is a difference in the configuration that is the key to the whole thing. You just have to compare what is different about your system compared to his. Then you just eliminate them one by one until you've pegged which one is the problem. Next semester, take a pedestrian level chemistry or physics class to get yourself acquainted with the scientific method. It's an excellent deductive tool that has applications far beyond just the hard sciences.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DC++
by ta1068 / October 23, 2007 6:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Doesn't mean a thing

I've taken plenty of physics classes and I am majoring in chemical engineering, so I'm rather familiar with the scientific method, thanks. The problem is that I can't tinker around on my roommate's system because he won't allow it. Even if I could, comparing his "system" and "configuration" is rather vague; I know there is a difference between our systems, as that is blatantly obvious. I wanted to see if anyone had any specifics on the scenario or has seen this problem before.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
It doesn't always mean anything
by Jimmy Greystone / October 23, 2007 8:01 AM PDT
In reply to: DC++

It doesn't always mean anything that people have taken a number of classes in a particular subject. Sadly, this is something I came to realize while in college, is that there are a lot of people who's only real skill is a sort of mental regurgitation. They're the ones who always want to know exactly what will be on a test, so they can just go home and memorize everything they can about those particular subjects. Then they regurgitate them for the test, and proceed to forget almost immediately after. Surely you've run into more than a few people who have absolutely no business in the chemical engineering program, but are there none the less.

Anyway, given that you've made it pretty clear you're intending to use this program to obtain illicit goods, I'm going to recommend that a moderator lock this discussion now. The policies of this forum don't permit aiding and abetting software piracy, or any other kind of piracy, nor does the law.

You will need to find another place that is a bit more liberal on such topics. Besides, you claim to be the type who enjoys an intellectual challenge, yet when one lands in your lap you look for the first available shortcut. If you truly enjoy a good intellectual challenge, then you should relish the chance to figure this one out on your own. So much the better if it's beyond your current abilities. It just one more intellectual challenge for you to meet and overcome. So either get off your duff and get cracking, or stop trying to claim you are something you're not.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
For legal use only.
by ta1068 / October 23, 2007 11:04 AM PDT

Well then how 'bout this: I will NOT use this information to break the law by any means. Problem solved. And I won't.

And yes, I enjoy an intellectual challenge, but there's a certain point for everyone in which they will ask for assistance. Seeing how you are of no assistance, I'm not sure why you continue to reply.

That said, I would appreciate if someone can actually help me with my problem. Thanks.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Calm down, Jimmy.
by BrianZachary / October 23, 2007 4:28 PM PDT

I'm not trying to take sides here, but ta1068 has not once in any of his/her posts has indicated that he/she intended to use the program to "obtain illicit goods". The only thing this person wants to know is how to fix a problem with trying to use the program, but he/she never said for what purpose.

If it was indicated in any way that the purpose for using this program by this person was for illegal purposes, someone would have already reported this thread as offensive and a moderator would have shut it down by now. Just because a moderator hasn't posted anything, doesn't mean they aren't reading everything.

Besides, there are plenty of things you can download with P2P and file sharing programs that aren't illegal, some programs even have filters for that sort of thing. Using those programs aren't illegal. If they were, they wouldn't have whole lists of them to download at Download.com.

In my opinion, it shouldn't even be illegal to download copyrighted material. Not saying I do this or anything or that I am advocating or encouraging it. Just saying that it's the ones who share it and make it available for others to get who are to blame. People are going to get what they want, but as long as it's made available by someone else, it just makes it easier to get.

That's all I'm going to say about that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 10 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.