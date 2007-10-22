DC++ help... "socket operation" + "unreachable host"

That's a bad idea to be running a file sharing program on a university network. The entertainment industry is well aware of just about every P2P service there is, and they are out there collecting names. Well, IP addresses that can then be attached to a name. They pay special attention to University networks, so unless you want to risk a legal notice arriving in your mail box one day, I'd just remove DC++ and forget it exists. Some Universities have rather draconian policies, where even if the University receives a DMCA complaint about a student, their network connection is cut, no questions asked, and they won't give it back. I wouldn't be surprised if some schools also bar you from using lab computers, which could make it difficult to impossible to finish some classes you may need to graduate.



I know what it's like to be a poor college student. I'm only a few years removed from it myself, and I'm still not really all that better off financially, but it really is better to just do without whatever it is you're downloading on this file sharing network, compared to what happens if a DMCA complaint should arrive at your school with your name on it. Even if everything you're downloading is perfectly legal, it doesn't really seem to matter to the entertainment industry. Simply being connected to a file sharing network is enough for an automated DMCA complaint program to fire off an email, and most schools aren't interested in wasting time and resources trying to ascertain whether or not you were really doing anything illegal. They just cut your network connection, and that's that. No warnings, no discussion, no appeals, nothing. One minute you'll have network access, the next you won't.



Do the smart thing, and just stop now while you're still ahead. We can all lament about how the entertainment industry has failed to recognize this new market and is using the DMCA law as a club to try and keep control over the distribution of content, but it's not going to do you a lot of good if your network connection is cut at your Uni. If you're majoring in anything computer related, you'll probably have to transfer schools in order to graduate if the worst comes to pass. So, one last time, just get rid of the program now before you get singled out. If you don't want to take my word for it, if you look around a bit, it probably wouldn't be too hard to find someone who was singled out, and find out exactly what you could be in for if you don't stop.