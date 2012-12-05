Speakeasy forum

Dave Brubeck has passed

by Josh K / December 5, 2012 3:16 AM PST
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faJE92phKzI

He would have been 92 tomorrow. My wife and I were lucky enough to see him play around 12-13 years ago. Just last week I was telling my daughter (who plays piano) about "Take Five" and how it's in 5/4 time. She thought that was pretty freaky, which it was.
6 total posts
Living long
by James Denison / December 5, 2012 4:02 AM PST

I remember when Cronkite died a few years back, I mentioned it to the family as a matter of course and they looked at me and "who was he?!" He'd not been nightly news anchor for 28 years by the age he died at. My grown children had no idea who he was. I've often thought it was interesting how much attention someone famous does or not receive based on how far from their famous years they've lived before dying. I sometimes think maybe that's why Betty White stays so busy, because when she finally goes, everyone will still remember her, even if not the younger years. Same for George Burns when he died.

That's what age does to you. Yesterday's touch stones are
by Ziks511 / December 6, 2012 8:50 AM PST
today's "Who ??" I got lucky. I was so sick with Asthma as a child that I missed a lot of school. My mother would talk to me about stuff, and talk to me about the stuff familiar to her, meaning England from the teens to 1945 and after since she kept in touch, as well as about the US through the late 40's and 50's, into the 60's. My dad talked about politics and musicians and his life through the Depression. I was always being tested one way or another, who's that, what did he do, what was the crucial turning point. I knew I was grown up when I listened to something on the radio at the behest of my mother, who thought it was Fats Waller, and called it as Erroll Garner, a musician who annoyed her by moaning and singing along with his playing. It was of course Erroll Garner, who despite the annoying obbligato, was a fierce piano player.

One year I missed more school than I attended. But I passed.
Rob

It's a shame they couldn't clone him. Such a pleasant man
by Ziks511 / December 6, 2012 8:37 AM PST

and with a wonderful musicianship. The worst day of his life was the day Time magazine was delivered to his hotel room by Duke Ellington. It had Brubeck's face on the cover. Brubeck was thinking, Why not Ellington, or Armstrong, or Basie or Fitzgerald or Holliday, anybody but me.

Give your daughter the Take Five Album which also has Blue Rondo a la Turk which is in 9/8 (also the time signature for an Irish Jig) but instead of being split into an almost waltz time 123,123,123, it is split 12,12,12,123, then slips into 4/4. It has another 5/4 song in Unsquare Dance which is so much fun, and was choreographed for TV by the great woman choreographer of Copeland and others music whose name escapes me at the moment. Strange Meadowlark is 3/4 I think. (it's hard counting beats at the same time as you're playing the tune in your head). The whole album is a major delight, and if your daughter plays try her on that, and maybe she'll graduate to Thelonius Monk and Art Tatum.

Look up Tiger Rag on YouTube as played by Art Tatum. A man who learned to play from player piano rolls, and who didn't realize that the roll he was copying was by two players on the same piano, so he just played all four hands by himself.

Rob

The album is called "Time Out".....
by Josh K / December 6, 2012 9:40 PM PST

.....because every piece on it plays with time signatures. I have it. Happy

(NT) Like "Waltz Limp". :-)
by drpruner / December 12, 2012 4:18 AM PST
