Database connections for Dreamweaver MX 2004

by 95sprtcpedrvr / December 15, 2004 2:33 AM PST

This is my first time developing anything. I can make pages just fine but my problem is connecting to databases from the pages. I'm trying to connect to Filemaker and Excel files. Which are located on seperate servers (PC & Mac). My site will be located on the PC server, but I'm presently developing it at my workstation. I have "The Complete Reference for Dreamweaver MX" from McGraw Hill and I'm not literate in its termonology. I try to follow what it says to establish a connection but it never works, let alone display the files in the Database Panel. I'm so lost! Help me I'm drowning!

Excel is a spreadsheet and Filemaker...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 15, 2004 2:41 AM PST

And Filemaker, while a database is not a database server.

I can see that this is not going to be something that will work.

Have you considered a real database server such as MySQL?

Bob

Filemaker
by 95sprtcpedrvr / December 15, 2004 2:44 AM PST

We are running Filemaker server which is located on the Mac server. And I'm not familiar with My SQL or with anything as a matter of fact. This is my first time doing this.

FileMaker certainly is a server...
by MerryOtter / January 30, 2005 10:44 PM PST

R. Proffitt wrote:

And Filemaker, while a database is not a database server.
This is completely erroneous and uninformed. FileMaker certainly is a database server and has been for some time.

You can use it as an ODBC datasource; you can easily get XML out of it; you can get Lasso to enable direct access via Dreamweaver; and you can get FX.php to get a nice library of PHP functions.

If all of these are too difficult, you can turn on "Instant Web Publishing" to present your database via web browser as-is.

Typically, Dreamweaver uses ODBC connection
by bctinc / December 15, 2004 9:56 PM PST

Hi,

I have successfully created an ODBC connection to both MS Excel and Filemaker Pro documents.

Use the ODBC Data Source Administrator (Start > Settings > Control Panel > Administrative Tools > Data Sources (ODBC)) to create a ODBC Excel connection to your Excel document.

Then from within DW, use the Sun JDBC-ODBC Driver from the Databases tab and setup a Connection Name (anything you want) and select URL's [odbc dsn] to be exactly what you entered in ODBC control panel.

You can do the same for Filemaker although there's probably a better driver out there than JDBC-ODBC bridge.

Does this help?

TTYL

Typically, Dreamweaver uses ODBC connection
by 95sprtcpedrvr / December 17, 2004 3:37 AM PST

I have established the ODBC settings and I have run a test to see if the default homepage for filemaker works and was successful. But I don't know what to do to link to it and display all of my filemaker databases. Am I gonna have to have all the databases open to do that? I don't think I should. I also read that files are to be placed in the "Web Folder", which is confusing me, being that I'll be running the web site on a different server and was not intending to use the server that the filemaker databases are on. If we can e-mail info to each other I think that would help out.

Still need help
by 95sprtcpedrvr / December 21, 2004 5:48 AM PST

I still need help with this. I've gone ahead and left the databases open on the server and use the default homepage for FileMaker. I'm able to link to the homepage but I'm having trouble with layout requests for 2 databases. I get an error for these databases saying the the requested layout could not be found and cancels the request.

