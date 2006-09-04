Windows Legacy OS forum

by Network_starter / September 4, 2006 7:54 PM PDT

Hello

I have recieved an E-Mail with a file attachment which has a DAT extension. This is quite an important file but cannot find how to open it. Could someone please provide a solution that can be done in windows ME.

Thanks very much.

That is not
by Blue_Zee / September 4, 2006 8:59 PM PDT
In reply to: .DAT Files

an issue with WinME!

You must know what kind of file it is and which software was used to create it.

See this:

http://www.filext.com/alphalist.php?extstart=%5ED

Scroll down to the DAT extensions...

You will see many possibilities.

Either explain a little more and give us more details or ask the e-mail sender to tell you which software you need.

Cheers,

Zee

Thanks
by Network_starter / September 4, 2006 9:53 PM PDT
In reply to: That is not

Thanks for the quick reply. I E-mailed the sender and he said that it was a video tutorial and so i tried windows media player and hey presto! I thought that DAT files were image files like ISO but obviously not. Thanks very much.

;-)
by Blue_Zee / September 4, 2006 11:26 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

Great!

Back to Windows Legacy OS forum
