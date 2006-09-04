.DAT Files

an issue with WinME!
You must know what kind of file it is and which software was used to create it.
See this:
http://www.filext.com/alphalist.php?extstart=%5ED
Scroll down to the DAT extensions...
You will see many possibilities.
Either explain a little more and give us more details or ask the e-mail sender to tell you which software you need.
Cheers,
Zee
Hello
I have recieved an E-Mail with a file attachment which has a DAT extension. This is quite an important file but cannot find how to open it. Could someone please provide a solution that can be done in windows ME.
Thanks very much.