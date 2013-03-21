Since you get a faster transfer rate w/cable vs WiFi, that would very likely explain what you're seeing. If you're using wireless-G, you could try wireless-N which is supposed to be faster. If you're not getting 5 bars with your WiFi, you could try getting closer to the router, but a cable connection is always going to be faster than WiFi, at least with today's technology.
I own a D Link Wireless Router WBR-1310. it gives me wireless service in and outside my home for my laptop but I am having some weird problems which I don't understand. When I listen to an online radio station, it cuts in and out but if I disconnect the wireless router and run my DSL directly in to my desktop, it doesn't do that. At first when it started I switched the ethernet cable to a different location on the wireless router but it eventually started again. Any one ever had this problem?