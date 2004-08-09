Windows ME (the OS) doesn't offer such. An E-MAIL application might. You didn't reveal which one, so my only answer will be to forward it, but to delete the content that shows what you didn't want.
Copy and paste are items that are covered in the Start, Help and Support. You should use that.
When I recieve an e-mail I would like to send it along to others, how do I do that without exposing who sent me the e-mail, and what other people recieved it. I am using Windows Me. I can't figure out the cut and paste operation.
