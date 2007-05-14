'custom fitted earbuds'

A recent podcast mentioned the only custom earbuds available are by Ultimate Ears and the cost is $999 which includes the audiologist fitting. Upon viewing the Ultimate Ears website it appears 6 custom models are available starting at $550. The UE10Pro is the high point at $900.
In addition.. Shure has an custom plan for the 3c & up earbuds.
I believe Westone also has a custom line.
happy listening
abby44
