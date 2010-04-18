Computer Help forum

custom comp build need help

by firedemon99 / April 18, 2010 10:07 PM PDT

1 x Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium Edition 64BIT DVD OEM

1 x Seagate Barracuda XT 7200.12 2TB SATA 6.0GB/S 3.5IN 8.5MS 64MB Hard Drive OEM

1 x Intel Core i7 960 Quad Core Processor LGA1366 3.2GHZ Bloomfield 8MB LGA1366 4.8GT/S Retail Box

1 x COMP-COOL Single Fan Low Profile Component Cooler 8CFM 10DBA 120V

1 x LG BH10LS30 Bluray Writer 10X BD-R 16X DVD-RW Lightscribe SATA Retail Box

1 x Noctua NH-D14 LGA775/1156/1366/AM3 I7/I5/PHENOM Heatpipe Cooler W/ NF-P14 140MM & NF-P12 120MM Fan

1 x nGear RJ45 CAT 5E 50FT Cable

1 x LG GH22NS50 Black 22X SATA DVD Writer OEM

1 x ASUS Maximus III Formula P55 3PCI-E16 PCI-E1 2PCI SLI CrossFireX 6SATA Supreme FX Audio Motherboard

1 x Corsair XMS2 TWIN2X2048-6400 2GB 2X1GB PC2-6400 DDR2-800 CL 5-5-5-18 240PIN DIMM Dual Channel Memory

1 x G.SKILL F3-12800CL9D-8GBRL Ripjaws 8GB 2X4GB DDR3-1600 CL9-9-9-24 240PIN DIMM Memory

2 x Sapphire Radeon HD 5870 850MHZ 1GB 4.8GHZ GDDR5 PCI-E Display Port 2XDVI HDMI DirectX 11 Video Card

1 x Syba SY-USB-FDD External USB 1.44MB Floppy Drive

1 x Cooler Master Haf 932 AMD Edition Full Tower Red Black EATX Case 6X5.25 1X3.5 5X3.5INT No PSU

1 x Enermax ERV1050EWT REVOLUTION85+ 1050W ATX12V 24PIN & PCI-E SLI Ready Power Supply

my question is everything compatible with eachother and is there nething in there that is either totally unnecassary or i need better of to support something else

With the change in OEM licenses.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2010 10:26 PM PDT
Laugh if you like but...
by ahtoi / April 19, 2010 1:55 AM PDT

I think Microsoft was given in to the mfr. and dealer's pressures. Microsoft really wants the DYIer's money. Now be honest, how many of us DYIers would go and buy a full retail version of windows for $150-$200 (not many). I mean you can get the computer and all for $300. As I have said before; how the hell do they(ms) control it. I am pretty sure Fry's is not going to ask me for my dealer number (and if I pay cash then there's no record what-so-ever). Or do they have some means of doing that. Of course now I am not going to buy the thing (just don't want the trouble, just in case).

I don't think it was ever intentioned that end users
by Steven Haninger / April 19, 2010 2:23 AM PDT

could avail themselves of deep discounted OEM software. I, myself, built an XP machine with such when e-tailers were interpreting the license to mean the OS required hardware purchase. I purchased all the hardware needed to build the rig including XP w/Service Pack 1a. As I sit here holding that CD at the proper angle I can read "For distribution with a new PC only". Technically, I believe this could be interpreted to mean the OS doesn't need to be installed...that I could by a bare bones system and a cheap copy of XP to do with as I pleased. I don't think MS intended this to be the case but, where there's a workaround, there's a way around.

I'm also sitting right in front of a still sealed in shrink wrap OEM copy of DOS 6.22 with a green "Certificate of Authenticity" that says "FOR DISTRIBUTION ONLY WITH NEW PC HARDWARE". What?..new PC hardware? That could mean a new IDE cable, couldn't it? And that's exactly what some vendors used to get around the intention by MS to have builders install their DOS system rather than such as IBMs on PCs meant for resale.

So, I don't think there's anything new going on here. I can find OEM Win7 at Microcenter right down the road for me with the display clearly labeled saying the OS is for pre-installation on PCs for sale and not something one can take up to the counter. I suspect some resellers will continue as they have done unless MS feels confident enough that blacklisting them won't hurt business. In the end, it comes down to personal integrity. One has it or one doesn't.

3 issues
by Steven Haninger / April 18, 2010 10:30 PM PDT

That board appears to be LGA 1156 but you've listed an LGA 1366 processor. That won't go. You've also listed two manufacturers and types of RAM. You're going to need to know if you want to go dual or triple channel and find compatible components. As well, that OEM version of Windows 7 cannot be legally purchased by an end user. You'd need to be either building the PC to sell or giving specs to a builder who's making this PC for you. If the later is true, they should know what hardware is compatible and what isn't.

I see BLU RAY
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2010 10:42 PM PDT
a few answers
by firedemon99 / April 18, 2010 10:48 PM PDT

to answer first question no im not selling this computer and to adress the other im getting this computer built custom through a website not ordering part by part and building myself

Before you place that order.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2010 10:54 PM PDT
In reply to: a few answers

Ask them what the return policy is. Also another member ordered an incompatible CPU. It was off by a "+" plus mark. They thought it didn't matter.

You should find the motherboard's compatible CPU list and pick from that list.
Bob

2nd thoughts
by Willy / April 18, 2010 11:24 PM PDT
In reply to: a few answers

Considering the answers you've already gotten and those inconsistency, maybe you should question the custom builder NOT able to catch those or forward that info to you to decide better. In this light what warranty is being offered as it already doesn't look good, IMHO.

tada -----Willy Happy

answer
by firedemon99 / April 18, 2010 11:34 PM PDT

the custom pc chop where im going is a site it just gives you a buch of options and you pick and choose what you want in it the annoying thing about the website is once you select a mother board for instance it doesnt only show compatable ones it shows everything thats why im crosschecking all my selections with ppl who know what theyre doing i live in canada btw so the websites that offer pc builds with enough all in one options are few and far between

That may be.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 18, 2010 11:47 PM PDT
In reply to: answer

This is a fine example that there is no such site that will do this checking for you. I am finding folk that think such must exist but given the fast changes and the never ending new and old parts out there this is why you must research it all and keep learning.

The list above would result in a pile of pain and even if it worked I find most can't install Windows proper. That OEM version is for folk that know how to install Windows and sell the machine. If someone bought that, they would not get support on install problems.
Bob

reply
by firedemon99 / April 19, 2010 12:02 AM PDT
In reply to: That may be.

it says it includes this if thats what you were referring to
PC Assembly and Testing with 1 Year Limited NCIX System Warranty (PRE-CONFIG WIN. OS If Purchased)

Cool.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 19, 2010 12:18 AM PDT
In reply to: reply

So hit the phone and tell them that their web page let you make a bad combination. You are going to give them some coin so let them do the work.

Your post didn't reveal they were the builder but you. This makes this item vanish from the concerns above. But I find some upset with the less than ideal Windows 7 install these shops perform. You can't expect them to use the latest drivers. In fact most arrive with out of date BIOS and more.
Bob

If you've settled on that board or any ASUS P55 model
by Steven Haninger / April 19, 2010 12:58 AM PDT
In reply to: reply

here's a fairly comprehensive listing of compatible

LGA 1156 processors

BTW, while I do occasionally buy from the above listing, this is not meant as a site endorsement.

These come in quad and dual core flavors with and without hyperthreading. You'll want compatible DDR3 RAM. The ASUS web site will have a known compatible RAM listing but it won't always be current. Corsair and Crucial web sites both offer compatible RAM by picking your motherboard brand and model. Get help picking your RAM.

Why 2 different types of RAM ??
by VAPCMD / April 19, 2010 12:03 PM PDT

1 x Corsair XMS2 TWIN2X2048-6400 2GB 2X1GB PC2-6400 DDR2-800 CL 5-5-5-18 240PIN DIMM Dual Channel Memory

1 x G.SKILL F3-12800CL9D-8GBRL Ripjaws 8GB 2X4GB DDR3-1600 CL9-9-9-24 240PIN DIMM Memory

Agree with Steve re the MB and CPU...they don't go together.

Whether you get a P55 or P58 based MB ... make sure you don't get 'old stock' with SATA 3 and USB 2 ports. The most up to date versions of these MBs have SATA 6 and USB 3.

