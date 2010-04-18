custom comp build need help

Are you selling this computer?
1 x Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium Edition 64BIT DVD OEM
1 x Seagate Barracuda XT 7200.12 2TB SATA 6.0GB/S 3.5IN 8.5MS 64MB Hard Drive OEM
1 x Intel Core i7 960 Quad Core Processor LGA1366 3.2GHZ Bloomfield 8MB LGA1366 4.8GT/S Retail Box
1 x COMP-COOL Single Fan Low Profile Component Cooler 8CFM 10DBA 120V
1 x LG BH10LS30 Bluray Writer 10X BD-R 16X DVD-RW Lightscribe SATA Retail Box
1 x Noctua NH-D14 LGA775/1156/1366/AM3 I7/I5/PHENOM Heatpipe Cooler W/ NF-P14 140MM & NF-P12 120MM Fan
1 x nGear RJ45 CAT 5E 50FT Cable
1 x LG GH22NS50 Black 22X SATA DVD Writer OEM
1 x ASUS Maximus III Formula P55 3PCI-E16 PCI-E1 2PCI SLI CrossFireX 6SATA Supreme FX Audio Motherboard
1 x Corsair XMS2 TWIN2X2048-6400 2GB 2X1GB PC2-6400 DDR2-800 CL 5-5-5-18 240PIN DIMM Dual Channel Memory
1 x G.SKILL F3-12800CL9D-8GBRL Ripjaws 8GB 2X4GB DDR3-1600 CL9-9-9-24 240PIN DIMM Memory
2 x Sapphire Radeon HD 5870 850MHZ 1GB 4.8GHZ GDDR5 PCI-E Display Port 2XDVI HDMI DirectX 11 Video Card
1 x Syba SY-USB-FDD External USB 1.44MB Floppy Drive
1 x Cooler Master Haf 932 AMD Edition Full Tower Red Black EATX Case 6X5.25 1X3.5 5X3.5INT No PSU
1 x Enermax ERV1050EWT REVOLUTION85+ 1050W ATX12V 24PIN & PCI-E SLI Ready Power Supply
my question is everything compatible with eachother and is there nething in there that is either totally unnecassary or i need better of to support something else