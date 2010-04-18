custom comp build need help

could avail themselves of deep discounted OEM software. I, myself, built an XP machine with such when e-tailers were interpreting the license to mean the OS required hardware purchase. I purchased all the hardware needed to build the rig including XP w/Service Pack 1a. As I sit here holding that CD at the proper angle I can read "For distribution with a new PC only". Technically, I believe this could be interpreted to mean the OS doesn't need to be installed...that I could by a bare bones system and a cheap copy of XP to do with as I pleased. I don't think MS intended this to be the case but, where there's a workaround, there's a way around.



I'm also sitting right in front of a still sealed in shrink wrap OEM copy of DOS 6.22 with a green "Certificate of Authenticity" that says "FOR DISTRIBUTION ONLY WITH NEW PC HARDWARE". What?..new PC hardware? That could mean a new IDE cable, couldn't it? And that's exactly what some vendors used to get around the intention by MS to have builders install their DOS system rather than such as IBMs on PCs meant for resale.



So, I don't think there's anything new going on here. I can find OEM Win7 at Microcenter right down the road for me with the display clearly labeled saying the OS is for pre-installation on PCs for sale and not something one can take up to the counter. I suspect some resellers will continue as they have done unless MS feels confident enough that blacklisting them won't hurt business. In the end, it comes down to personal integrity. One has it or one doesn't.