and see if you can replicate the problem.
May be something corrupt in the second account that is causing this.
If it only happens in a specific application, delete the preferences of that application in the account of the second user.
Have 2 users on one computer (Mac Book Pro) using 10.5.8. For the second user logged on, when the cursor changes from an arrow to another shape by a program, it stays that way,either than going back to an arrow when used in another program or on the desktop. If the 1st user logs out prior then this does not happen. Not computer specific and happened with 10.4.11 also. Apple genius could not solve since it does NOT always happen.
Any ideas?