Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

ctrl-alt-del.... or not.

by Raaaaaaaaaaa / December 29, 2006 4:37 AM PST

Help! I can't open my task manager anymore by pressing ctrl alt del... is there way around this or am I screwed?

Spyware has done this in the past.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2006 4:44 AM PST

When I see this I scan with HOUSECALL and Free AVG AntiSpyware. Usually I find a key logger or other pest.

Bob

nope
by Raaaaaaaaaaa / December 29, 2006 5:03 AM PST

I just ran 3 different spyware/virus searches and found nothing... so it has to be something else.

(NT) So it was clean with the 2 I noted?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2006 5:17 AM PST
In reply to: nope
Try this
by sinclair--2008 / December 29, 2006 5:30 AM PST
In reply to: nope

Right click on an empty area of the task bar then click on Task Manager and see if its window pops up.

Re: Task Manager Problem
by Tufenuf / December 29, 2006 5:51 AM PST
In reply to: nope

Raaaaaaaaaaa, Go to the link below and under the letter "T" scroll down to "Task Manager - Control/Alt/Delete - Doesn't work" where you'll find several possible solutions.

http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_abc.htm

Tufenuf

thanks
by Raaaaaaaaaaa / December 29, 2006 6:12 AM PST

that fixed it!

(NT) Glad it's fixed & Thanks for posting back.
by Tufenuf / December 29, 2006 6:18 AM PST
In reply to: thanks
