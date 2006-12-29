ctrl-alt-del.... or not.

When I see this I scan with HOUSECALL and Free AVG AntiSpyware. Usually I find a key logger or other pest.
Bob
Help! I can't open my task manager anymore by pressing ctrl alt del... is there way around this or am I screwed?
Raaaaaaaaaaa, Go to the link below and under the letter "T" scroll down to "Task Manager - Control/Alt/Delete - Doesn't work" where you'll find several possible solutions.
http://www.kellys-korner-xp.com/xp_abc.htm
Tufenuf
