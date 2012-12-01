Crystal Surround Airtrack HW-E550 Help!?

Just bought this sound bar a couple days ago. There are two HDMI IN ports on the back of the subwoofer as well as one HDMI OUT port that connects to the TV. Is it possible to connect say my Xbox or satellite box to the HDMI IN ports and be able to see the picture as well on the TV? I've tried and am only getting the sound of my Xbox or satellite through the sound bar and sub, but no picture on my TV...I thought this is what those extra HDMI ports on the back of the sub were for considering the system takes up an HDMI port on my TV, leaving me with only one left. I have the HDMI OUT connected to my TV, but am at a loss what to do if this wont show video on my TV as well. Did I set this up completely wrong or what? I'd like to think I'm not that technically challenged...