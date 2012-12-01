Samsung forum

by ashleylthomas / December 1, 2012 6:38 AM PST

Just bought this sound bar a couple days ago. There are two HDMI IN ports on the back of the subwoofer as well as one HDMI OUT port that connects to the TV. Is it possible to connect say my Xbox or satellite box to the HDMI IN ports and be able to see the picture as well on the TV? I've tried and am only getting the sound of my Xbox or satellite through the sound bar and sub, but no picture on my TV...I thought this is what those extra HDMI ports on the back of the sub were for considering the system takes up an HDMI port on my TV, leaving me with only one left. I have the HDMI OUT connected to my TV, but am at a loss what to do if this wont show video on my TV as well. Did I set this up completely wrong or what? I'd like to think I'm not that technically challenged...

Re: Crystal Surround Airtrack HW-E550 Help!?
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 3, 2012 1:20 AM PST

Hi ashleylthomas,

If I read this correctly, you said that you have XBOX > Sound Bar > TV, and they're all connected by HDMI. So this sounds right. Can you check to make sure you switched sources on the TV to the correct input? If you have already checked this, what model TV do you have?

HD Tech

Samsung 60" 1080p 120Hz LED HDTV (UN60EH6000FXZC)
by ashleylthomas / December 5, 2012 1:18 AM PST

Model number for the TV is in the subject bar. I also just realized...I had my Apple TV connected through the sub/soundbar this way and it worked perfectly, picture and all. Wondering what is going on and why it won't work with my Xbox 360 and Satellite box? I've triple checked all the connections and tried connecting everything every way possible that I'm aware of.

Re: Samsung 60" 1080p 120Hz LED HDTV (UN60EH6000FXZC)
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 5, 2012 4:33 AM PST

Hi ashleylthomas,

OK, so let me put together what I know:

You've tried 3 devices:

Xbox 360 = sound, but no video
STB = sound, but no video
Apple TV = sound & video

You've used the TV remote to switch sources to hear, and you can switch away from one to the other and just get audio from the sound bar in every case except the Apple TV.

There's no way that there's a hardware issue with the sound bar because it works with the Apple TV. And I assume if you connect either the STB or Xbox directly to the TV you'll get video. So it's not a hardware problem with them either.

Here are possibilities:

1) Something isn't supporting HDMI passthrough.
a) The firmwares for both of the other devices could be woefully out of date so as to not support HDMI pass through.
b) The HDMI cables you're using aren't HDMI 1.4 compliant.
2) There's something incorrectly connected.
a) Either the sound bar is connected to the TV's output HDMI port, or the TV's connected to the soundbar's input port.
b) You're switching sources on the sound bar and not switching sources on the TV.

HD Tech

