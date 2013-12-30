Samsung forum

Question

Crushed Blacks on EH5000

by Splungeworthy / December 30, 2013 12:03 PM PST

I recently got a UN40EH5000 LED (with a Samsung panel), and I'm having some issues with black levels. I see noise on some dark scenes, almost like pixelization, and when I try to change the Black tone to low, the blacks are too black and I lose shadow detail. Lowering the brightness causes major black crushing. I'm using the Movie setting, with Warm2 as the color temp, with all other automatic settings off. All of the other Movie settings are pretty close to factory. The HDMI level is greyed out for me for some reason (but I'm using an RG200 Comcast STB, and the resolution reads 1080/60p). Standard oversaturates the color. How can I fix this problem?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Crushed Blacks on EH5000
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Crushed Blacks on EH5000
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Re: Crushed Blacks on EH5000
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / December 31, 2013 5:06 AM PST

Hi Splungeworthy,

Sorry to hear this. Do you notice this issue on other inputs as well or only from the STB?

Regards,
HD Tech

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Crushed Blacks on EH5000
by Splungeworthy / December 31, 2013 12:08 PM PST

Yes on all inputs, including when I renamed an input to PC and hooked my laptop up via HDMI. I also saw this when I connected my STB using component cables. It was not as noticeable with DVDs (I don't have a blu-ray). I will say this-It's not there at all when watching live events like sports or news (the picture is spectacular with those)-only when watching shows like Breaking Bad (which seems to be a very darkly shot show), or Law & Order SVU. The thing is, the picture is really great 90% of the time, but when it's trying to display very dark scenes there is noise. I even did some rudimentary calibrating using some images I found online, and the set seems to resolve black properly using those test patterns (white, too). This is with a TS02 panel (last one in the store!).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re: Crushed Blacks on EH5000
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 2, 2014 12:19 AM PST
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Samsung forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.