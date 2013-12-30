Crushed Blacks on EH5000

Hi Splungeworthy,
Sorry to hear this. Do you notice this issue on other inputs as well or only from the STB?
Regards,
HD Tech
I recently got a UN40EH5000 LED (with a Samsung panel), and I'm having some issues with black levels. I see noise on some dark scenes, almost like pixelization, and when I try to change the Black tone to low, the blacks are too black and I lose shadow detail. Lowering the brightness causes major black crushing. I'm using the Movie setting, with Warm2 as the color temp, with all other automatic settings off. All of the other Movie settings are pretty close to factory. The HDMI level is greyed out for me for some reason (but I'm using an RG200 Comcast STB, and the resolution reads 1080/60p). Standard oversaturates the color. How can I fix this problem?