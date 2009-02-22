CRT TV for standard TV shows (SDTV)

SDTV looks great on my Sony CRT Wega Trinitron 30" HDTV, compared to the 80's vintage 20" RCA I recently replaced it with. The Sony (model KV-30HS420), made ~2005, does not have a digital tuner and requires a tuner box to watch the new airwave broadcasts (atsc). I spread out the arms of a dinosaur Channelmaster antenna, grounded it & set it on top of some cardboard boxes on the floor of the attic, and all 6 local networks, 17 subchannels in all, come in super clear for free!



I run the audio out of the Sony through a 90's vintage Pioneer hi-fi tuner amp and out a pair of Carvin PA speakers with 15" woofer & piezo horn, & sound is plenty, much better than from the tv.



Although the $40 settop tv tuner box ($0 after fed rebate) only puts out in the old SDTV (480i) video format (in only composite or coax outputs), the Sony creates enough of a simulated HD image to satisfy, especially compared to the old analog UHF airwaves I used to pick up through a looped B guitar string! I hope the Sony keeps holding up.



I set the tuner box to Letterbox screen mode, then each time I change channel I check the Sony in Normal screen mode; if black bars are above & below the content, I put the Sony on Zoom mode, which fills the screen without cutting anything off. The image is amazing from any angle.



Although the local broadcasts include HD signals, it would take ~$90+ for the right tuner to get it to the Sony.



What's a good model blu-ray player that has a good tuner to watch airwave ASTC broadcast in 720? Maybe ~2010 when used ones come down in price to ~$50 I'll upgrade my setup.