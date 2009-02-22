TVs & Home Theaters forum

CRT TV for standard TV shows (SDTV)

by senginc / February 22, 2009 12:35 AM PST

Is there a flat panel TV that can compare to CRT quality for SDTV?

From my viewing watching SDTV with a fixed pixel flat panel will leave your eyes and head hurting from the blurred images.

5 total posts
Collapse -
Blurred image?
by ahtoi / February 22, 2009 1:40 AM PST

As in all the time or as in action/motion scene?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Blurred image?
by senginc / February 22, 2009 6:56 AM PST
In reply to: Blurred image?

I think the fixed pixel flat screens can't make smooth edges to images on screen resulting in blurred or out of focus images all the time.

I have never seen a flat panel as good as my Sony Wega or even the cheap GE and Magnavox CRT's I have for SDTV viewing (which is most of what I watch).

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Sony WEGA & Trinitron
by Pepe7 / February 22, 2009 8:12 AM PST
In reply to: Blurred image?

There's a reason why they are still wonderful for a second bedroom Wink

cheers,
Pedro

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Great results with CRT
by notatvjunkieyet / February 25, 2009 2:00 AM PST

SDTV looks great on my Sony CRT Wega Trinitron 30" HDTV, compared to the 80's vintage 20" RCA I recently replaced it with. The Sony (model KV-30HS420), made ~2005, does not have a digital tuner and requires a tuner box to watch the new airwave broadcasts (atsc). I spread out the arms of a dinosaur Channelmaster antenna, grounded it & set it on top of some cardboard boxes on the floor of the attic, and all 6 local networks, 17 subchannels in all, come in super clear for free!

I run the audio out of the Sony through a 90's vintage Pioneer hi-fi tuner amp and out a pair of Carvin PA speakers with 15" woofer & piezo horn, & sound is plenty, much better than from the tv.

Although the $40 settop tv tuner box ($0 after fed rebate) only puts out in the old SDTV (480i) video format (in only composite or coax outputs), the Sony creates enough of a simulated HD image to satisfy, especially compared to the old analog UHF airwaves I used to pick up through a looped B guitar string! I hope the Sony keeps holding up.

I set the tuner box to Letterbox screen mode, then each time I change channel I check the Sony in Normal screen mode; if black bars are above & below the content, I put the Sony on Zoom mode, which fills the screen without cutting anything off. The image is amazing from any angle.

Although the local broadcasts include HD signals, it would take ~$90+ for the right tuner to get it to the Sony.

What's a good model blu-ray player that has a good tuner to watch airwave ASTC broadcast in 720? Maybe ~2010 when used ones come down in price to ~$50 I'll upgrade my setup.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
