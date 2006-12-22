I just received my ZVM as an early Christmas present. Everything is working fine EXCEPT with some of my WMA Files. Most of them play fine, but some won't and a "Playback Error" message appears on the screen. This also happened when I loaded some tracks on a friends 1st generation Dell DJa while ago. At the time I thought it might just be a problem with his player as ALL of my tracks have been playable on my computer. This includes using such players as WMP, Mediamonkey, WinAmp, ect. I have a large music collection (~120GB) so I can't remember exactly if I converted them at some point (as from FLAC or a extremely high bitrate). The converter I used most was dbpowerAMP version 11. I encoded them to Windows Media V9.1, Windows Media Professional 10 - CBR@160Kbs as most of the free encoders out there have a limited ability to encode to MP3 due to licensing restraints and I was using WMP 10 and 11 mostly. With my limited knowledge I have been unable to predict which tracks will have a problem and it seems impractical to go through my whole music library album by album, track by track for singles. Any suggestions would be highly appreciated.



I have updated all associated firmware and software from Creative.