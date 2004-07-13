Creative Webcam Model 1001 Driver Problems

It can be a hardware issue. Many are unaware that the USB ports may need enabling in the BIOS, plus SP1 for XP installed, plus motherboard drivers and on some motherboards yet another USB patch.
This and more at http://www.usbman.com is written, but missing from your post are details about your system.
Bob
I installed a new Creative Webcam Model PD 1001, but could not get the drivers to take, so I downloaded the recommended driver from the Creative website. This driver throws up an error message and will not install on my Win XP OS. Neither will the Webcam Control app run when opened, but momentarily shows a flash screen. The webcam will not work with MSN Messenger and IE 6.0 either. Does anyone know of an issue with this hardware and the OS?