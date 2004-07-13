PC Hardware forum

by seafox13 / July 13, 2004 12:09 PM PDT

I installed a new Creative Webcam Model PD 1001, but could not get the drivers to take, so I downloaded the recommended driver from the Creative website. This driver throws up an error message and will not install on my Win XP OS. Neither will the Webcam Control app run when opened, but momentarily shows a flash screen. The webcam will not work with MSN Messenger and IE 6.0 either. Does anyone know of an issue with this hardware and the OS?

Re: Creative Webcam Model 1001 Driver Problems
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 13, 2004 12:24 PM PDT

It can be a hardware issue. Many are unaware that the USB ports may need enabling in the BIOS, plus SP1 for XP installed, plus motherboard drivers and on some motherboards yet another USB patch.

This and more at http://www.usbman.com is written, but missing from your post are details about your system.

Bob

Re: Creative Webcam Model 1001 Driver Problems
by seafox13 / July 13, 2004 12:59 PM PDT

Athlon 2800+ Barton on Asus A7N8X-E Deluxe M/Board with latest BIOS and drivers, 512 MB of DDR RAM and ATI Radeon 9600 XT video card. USB 2.0 ports all tested and working. Webcam will function using PhotoImpression app., but will not work with MSN Messenger or its own Control app. Thought somebody may have had a similar experience, as this cam was released around 2002.

Re: Creative Webcam Model 1001 Driver Problems
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 13, 2004 9:20 PM PDT

Your post confirms you need motherboard drivers, XP SP1 and possibly another USB supplement from the motherboard maker. BUT if the camera works with some application then you are done with drivers.

You need to get a camaera that they supplied drivers to work with the application you want. Yes. Seen it.

Bob

