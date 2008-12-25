Creating Non-erasable data on USB Drive

Computer Help forum

by bigbo73 / December 25, 2008 3:08 AM PST

Is it possible to save files as non-erasable content on a USB flash drive without special software? I'd like to be able to do this at home.

5 total posts
Yes.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2008 4:19 AM PST

But are you good with electronics? For instance do you own a MICROSCOPE (I do!) and will you crack open a few memory sticks to see the chips inside to research what pin is the WE signal then write your content and then break that line?

I apologize if that's Greek but I thought I'd give it a chance you own the tools, the solder iron and the engineer's friend called the Exacto knife.

If not, just mark the files as read only.
Bob

Partitioning
by bigbo73 / December 25, 2008 4:27 AM PST
In reply to: Yes.

I have read about partitioning a portion of the storage space like a CD-ROM and therefore can only be read but not deleted or modified. This is what I want to do but have never done it.

Good.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 25, 2008 4:38 AM PST
In reply to: Partitioning

Then go try that. I was taking the electronics designer's solution to the problem. I haven't found what you wrote about to meet your specifications. The only true way I found to make it read-only, uneraseable and such is to modify the stick.
Bob

If anyone has physical access ...
by Edward ODaniel / December 25, 2008 9:48 AM PST
In reply to: Partitioning

to the memory card they can themselves re-partition the drive thus deleting the files as easily as you can.

As Bob noted, you can set the file permissions (assuming the flash drive is formatted NTFS) to read only and deny deletion permissions to all excepting yourself.

