Creating Non-erasable data on USB Drive

But are you good with electronics? For instance do you own a MICROSCOPE (I do!) and will you crack open a few memory sticks to see the chips inside to research what pin is the WE signal then write your content and then break that line?
I apologize if that's Greek but I thought I'd give it a chance you own the tools, the solder iron and the engineer's friend called the Exacto knife.
If not, just mark the files as read only.
Bob
Is it possible to save files as non-erasable content on a USB flash drive without special software? I'd like to be able to do this at home.