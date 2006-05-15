Crazy owl preys on network printers, Sophos reports on Hoots

Experts at SophosLabs?, Sophos's global network of virus, spyware and spam analysis centers, have discovered a worm that attempts to send a photograph of an owl to attached network printers.
The W32/Hoots-A worm is written in Visual Basic and spreads via network shares. Once it has infected a computer it attempts to send a graphical image of an owl with the legend "O RLY?" to a number of predefined print queues.
More: http://www.sophos.com/pressoffice/news/articles/2006/05/hoots.html?pl_id=9&lang_id=1&lp_keyword=hoots
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.