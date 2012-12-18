"Your DMA reverts to PIO page relieved me from horrible sound stututustuttuttering."
This issue can cause audio issues.
Bob
Hi all,
My computer is a 2001 dell. Lately I am having trouble with the voice crackling and static on the speakers when theres talking or singing. When I put in a DVD, the sound is great. So I don't think it would be the speakers. Someone told me to update the driver and when I did, it said there wasn't anything to update it too. I am hoping someone can help me with this. Thanks
