Cracked Internal Screen on New Samsung Plasma

by cadmium48 / April 19, 2011 10:32 AM PDT

So at 8:30am this morning my wife and I were enjoying our brand new 2 week old Samsung PN59D8000 Plasma TV. At 10:30 my wife returned home from errands and tried to turn on the TV, which wouldn't start. On closer inspection she discovered a crack on the screen inside the glass:

http://www.flickr.com/photos/cookfamilystl/5633076757/in/photostream/
(crack)

http://www.flickr.com/photos/cookfamilystl/5633078031/in/photostream
(close up)

It looks like someone shot my TV with a bb gun... Except the front glass is perfect intact.

http://www.flickr.com/photos/cookfamilystl/5633662126/in/photostream
(smooth glass)

Not a scratch and barely a fingerprint.

So maybe we mishandled the bezel when setting the tv up? ...Except the crack is not touching the edge, and is at least 5 inches from the top and side. Somehow the center of the screen has cracked itself and I have no explanation.

The only other thing I can note is that the TV arrived with a bad bluetooth receiver, which Samsung sent a tech out to replace a week ago (exactly). I cannot say that service had anything to do with the failure as the TV has worked perfectly for a week up until this morning.

All of which puts me in a bad place. Samsung support is giving me push back, claiming "physical damage," Which is honestly kind of insulting, unless they are assuming we have some magic power to crack the middle of a screen through glass without touching it and have decided to misuse it to get... an identical TV.

I have read enough around here and elsewhere to know I'm probably screwed and going to be without a TV for quite a while.

I'm frustrated to be on the defensive and my wife is scared that we are out 3k.

We have sent pictures to Samsung's "evaluation" department and have invited them to send a tech out to verify everything we've said. It's only been a day so I don't know what their response will be, but so far the few people we've talked to haven't given us any hope.

HD Tech, when you get back and have any way to help, I would really, really appreciate it. My ticket# is 5001283950.

52 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Cracked Internal Screen on New Samsung Plasma
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / April 26, 2011 5:40 AM PDT

cadmium48,

Collapse -
Thanks
by cadmium48 / May 2, 2011 11:13 AM PDT

Sorry, I didn't respond sooner, but we've been trying to work something out with the seller. Nothing is settled yet. I have no TV for my family to watch, with 2 kids it's been a regular social experiment.

Collapse -
no words
by sadtv / May 17, 2011 6:40 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks

I guess I really made someone mad. I replied to a thread on your post to a samsung tech and asked for help. I went to check for a response today and they deleted every CNET post I've made except for one. They even deleted my original post when I posted under new discussions.

Collapse -
I can explain this.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 17, 2011 6:53 AM PDT
In reply to: no words

The posts failed the forum policies.

Yes, it's very regulated here. And that's a good thing.
Bob

Collapse -
same issue
by kingpaolo29 / April 16, 2014 7:38 AM PDT

add me to the list of liars and cheats that are attempting to swindle hard earned dollars out of Samsung.
My TV was not the recipient of any physical damage, and I have nearly the exact same story.
Spider web crack on the internal screen with absolutely no cracking or damage to the external screen. Most likely because there was NO damage or impact. this is a thermal crack from the defective internal components.
For Gods sake, Wake UP SAMSUNG you are ripping people off!

Collapse -
Web form internal crack and vertical lines on SAMSUNGTV
by Beeplove / August 25, 2016 3:41 PM PDT

Got same internal screen crack problem in the right side of the 65'' Samsung TV. Bought just 2 months back. Talk to them now next process is the inspection by Samsung tech. The event happen when i was watching Tv. Having stress of Samsung decision though i do not have any fault. I got lots of same kind of issues right here and trying to get solution of this problem. Please any one write me the next step i can go if they deny to repair under 1 yr warranty because i am not gonna let them escape easily. i just want to set mind for the next step !

Collapse -
BBB Update
by cadmium48 / June 3, 2011 6:34 AM PDT

We just received a response from the BBB, as expected they just passed along Samsung's standard denial. I'm also including my wife's epic rant in response:


"On June 01, 2011, the business provided the following information:
According to our files, Samsung has previously contacted the customer regarding this issue. Samsung has advised the customer that the unit has been deemed physical damage by our product support and engineering group. They have reviewed the pictures and evidence of the cracked panel and determined the unit has star crack which is physical damage of a unit. Physical damage voids the units warranty and any assistance that can be offered. Samsung has closed this case as the customer's unit has been deemed physical damage - warranty voided. There is no assistance that will be offered to the customer. We apologize for any inconvenience the customer may have experienced with this case. If you have any further inquiries, please contact Samsung at 888-480-5675 and refer to case # 3000654183. Thank you"


And our response:

"As Samsung is a manufacturer of some of the highest rated televisions on the market, we are severely disappointed in their unwillingness to stand by their defective merchandise. Because we in NO way caused physical damage to this tv, the only explanation is a manufacturer defect. If you google "samsung internal crack" you will find dozens, if not hundreds of this same instance happening to other consumers. And, while that number is a very small fraction of the amount of televisions that Samsung sells, it is enough to question the validity of Samsung's claim that these customers damaged their own TVs. It is a shame a company of this size will not stand by their product. We did NOT damage this TV, therefore did NOT void the warranty. Samsung even refused to send a technician out to examine the television.

Plain and simple, Samsung KNOWS this is an issue (as evidenced by the numerous complaints and tickets numbers filed with this same problem) and is refusing to honor their warranty, hiding behind a false claim that each and every customer with a crack on the INTERNAL plasma screen damaged it themselves - with no evidence whatsoever of ANYTHING even touching the exterior of the television.

Explain to me and the MANY other angry customers how WE damaged this TV when we weren't even HOME.

Their warranty claims that it covers manufacturing defects in materials and workmanship encountered in normal, and except to the extent otherwise expressly provided for in this statement, noncommercial use of this product, and shall not apply to the following, including, but not limited to: damage which occurs in shipment; delivery and installation; applications and uses for which this product was not intended; altered product or serial numbers; cosmetic damage or exterior finish; accidents, abuse, neglect, fire, water, lightning or other acts of nature...

And because the damage was not caused by anything listed above, Samsung is in VIOLATION of the Magnuson Moss Warranty Act.

I DO NOT accept Samsung's response and this issue is in NO WAY resolved. They have essentially stolen $3000 from us in the form of a defective TV that we owned for 2 weeks.

SHAME on Samsung and shame on the people letting them get away with stealing thousands of dollars from innocent consumers. If they had stepped up to the plate and stood by their products, they would have made lifelong customers. But, from this family of techhies and anybody within the sound of our voice or the view of our web posts - NEVER AGAIN will I purchase anything made by Samsung. NEVER AGAIN."

Collapse -
BBB
by sadtv / June 3, 2011 9:58 AM PDT
In reply to: BBB Update

I just read my response today and it was pretty much the same thing. However, I've been trying to think of some sort of reply to send them. So, thank you for your post - it was very helpful.

Collapse -
my update
by sadtv / June 13, 2011 8:33 AM PDT
In reply to: BBB Update

I have tracked several discussions on this website because I to had fallen victim to the internal crack. I wrote a letter to the company (Fred Meyers) that we purchased it from and sent pictures as well as posts from CNET. I am happy to say that Fred Meyers dealt with Samsung for 2-3 weeks and we are now able to return our broken TV! I wish you luck and hope all works out for you as well!

Collapse -
Hi Sadtv and Cadmium
by tjlamontagne / March 21, 2012 12:10 PM PDT
In reply to: my update

i have run into the same identical problem with a 58" plasma
in addition, my colleague had the same crack in his on a 65" on the same day
his was hit by a little plastic toy from mcdonalds. How ridiculously cheap are they making these tv's if a childs toy is sufficient to completely destroy the TV.

Clearly Samsung has a problem here and doing everything they can to avoid it. I presume they are stinging from having to settle the class action suit against them for the capacitor problem in the TV and have recognized that it works out as good business to deny that there is any problem until a lawsuit forces them to acknowledge one.

I have been working with the Samsung people all the way to their executive customer service with no help, they just responded that the crack was indicative of impact and therefore the warranty is void. They have no proof whatsoever that the glass was impacted where the crack is. There is no evidence whatsoever of the outer glass being struck.

Im glad you found some help from the seller, My seller, first denied ever hearing of such a problem and then agreed that he had seen one this past weekend.

if anyone is aware of any actions against Samsung on this topic i would appreciate knowing. I am afraid to say that I think the only way you will get this old horse to do anything is to try a different whip!

Any input and insights would be appreciated

TJL

Collapse -
it happened to my 6 months old Samsung 55 inch LED SMART TV
by Tiger_62 / June 18, 2012 11:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Hi Sadtv and Cadmium

LED panel cracked internally while we were at work. Samsung sent a tech and said it's a "physical" damage and Samsung won't cover it.

Collapse -
cracked internal screen. on samsung 51 plasma
by loopie40 / September 17, 2012 10:22 PM PDT
In reply to: BBB Update

as i woke up i turned ony tv it made a screech sound and a bright light occured i looked at my tv where the light emmited from and saw a crack. *** was that. I called samsung they said take a pic of it and send it to us. So i did havent heard back from them yet. But from what i have bin reading it dont look good.

Collapse -
Same thing happened to me!
by KatieLou11 / July 5, 2012 12:54 AM PDT

My boyfriend and I bought a 51" Samsung plasma maybe 3 weeks ago. We were sitting there watching tv and the screen cracked and we lost picture. The whole tv didn't go out because we could still hear sound. We looked at the crack and it is all internal. After calling Samsung many times and talking to many people they deemed it physical damage and even refused to send a tech out to inspect it. They did however give us a number for a Samsung repair shop that after calling for 2 hours and getting busy signals we finally got ahold of them only for them to tell us its going to be more expensive to fix than it wold be to buy a new one so basically "you're screwed". How in the world is an internal crack that happens while sitting across the room while just watching the tv physical damage?! Is there anything anybody did that they were able to get it fixed for cheap? Or something they were able to say to Samsung to get them to fix it?

Collapse -
Samsung doesn't care
by Tiger_62 / July 5, 2012 5:49 AM PDT

They sell millions of TVs and as long as the defects are under control, they don't care some people hate them and will never buy their products again. They expect that. I guess there isn't anything you can do. You can file an complain against them on BBB (http://www.bbb.org) and other places. I did that. Don't expect too much. It probably end up with nothing. But still, I think if enough people complained it may get their attention. And also try work with the retailer who sold you the TV. Good luck!

Collapse -
Samsung PN51E450A1FXZA Plasma-Loud pop-interal crackd screen
by kshaw27 / September 9, 2012 10:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Samsung doesn't care

Purchased this tv on July 4th 2012. Less than two months old. Heard a loud pop, screen went blank and there is an internal spiderweb like crack at the bottom corner of the screen. Went back to the store it was purchased from and was told that he mfg warranty had just expired. Researching this, I see that I am not the only one that has had this issue. Technician came out to look at it. (Purchased an extended warranty - lot of good that's gonna do me) Technician took photos and said that it looks like physical damage and doesn't think that Samsung will do anything, but he will send the photos to Samsung and see what they say. The reply from Samsung was that it was physical damage and they wouldn't do anything. It was probably damaged during transit from the store to home. Are you serious??? My family has several Samsung products - no TVs - but cell phones and a refrigerator - those items work like a charm. Can't believe that a company won't stand behind their product. We did nothing to cause this problem. If their tv's are that sensitive that they can't be moved from the store to home, or moved when at home to connect peripherals then what's the point?? This is the last time I will be purchasing a Samsung product of any kind.

Collapse -
device:pn60c7000yf Plasma-Loud pop-interal crackd screen
by jasonrodriguez1973 / September 19, 2012 5:34 AM PDT

Chat Information Please wait for a Samsung Agent to respond.

Chat Information You are now chatting with 'Susan'. There will be a brief survey at the end of our chat to share feedback on my performance today.

Chat Information Your Issue ID for this chat is LTK56401692149X

gilbert: hello

Susan: Hi, thanks for reaching out to Samsung tech support. How can I help you today?

gilbert: very upset cx lol

gilbert: i mean very upset

gilbert: here is the issue and its known issue all over the net with thousand of your cxs lol

gilbert: ill let u time to read

Susan: I am sorry to hear that and I apologize for the inconvenience.

gilbert: i lost connection last night heres the chat

Susan: Please go ahead with your inquiry and I will try my best to help you with the issue.

gilbert: Chat Information Your Issue ID for this chat is LTK56401689249X Sinclair: Hi, thanks for reaching out to Samsung tech support. How can I help you today? gilbert: hello i was dropped by last agent lol Sinclair: I am sorry to know that. gilbert: hello and not so good news gilbert: my tv not working less than a yr old Sinclair: Could you be more specific with the issue? gilbert: but before i tell you Sinclair: Okay. Please go ahead. gilbert: to let you know i done reasearch and its all over the web and even broadcast on major news channels about the issue since 2010 gilbert: and all with same resulkts so thats why i decdided to contact you gilbert: i do love samsung products but ill be surprised if i get same results gilbert: heres the problem Sinclair: Please go ahead with the issue. Sinclair: Okay. gilbert: The internal screen cracked while i was watching tv last night came out with a big loud pop and then picture went black sound hears no picture and a spider like web inside the screen Sinclair: I am sorry to know that. Sinclair: May I know the model number of the unit? You can find the information on rear of the unit. gilbert: well im sure u have gotten alot of complaints cause im reading them and seeing online news reports on it now gilbert: pn50c7000yf gilbert: i believe that is the model Sinclair: Give me a moment, while I check this information. gilbert: i just bought it last yr Sinclair: Thank you for the information. Sinclair: What was the situation when you first noticed this issue? gilbert: it was working great but i didnt notice that when i switched to componet that lines were flickering left to rioht i didnt think anything about it the same day, so i tried the hdmi blue and that looked ok gilbert: but then a few hours later tried again to make sure and hdmi side started to do the same thing gilbert: it was about 12 last night that i was watching tv i figured late to contact here till i did my reseach Sinclair: Thank you for the information. gilbert: thats when the tv just pop loud went bkank i can see the red light on and off and switch with remote sources and hear the sources but no picture Sinclair: Does the issue caused any injury or property damage? Sinclair: I am sorry to know that. Sinclair: Have you registered your product? gilbert: no didnt injury me but i unpluge it right away cause when it pop and screen went out it was scare like i figured it was going to explode Sinclair: Please provide me with the following details: Sinclair: gilbert: i have never had any problems with any electronics like this before gilbert: and i have many samsung products my note my 2 blue rays my galaxy
gilbert: i spoke to repair man and they said samsung is treating it still as nothing wrong with ur product

gilbert: and will not fix it even withj 4 yr insurrance

gilbert: that now cause of those issues had to get tv by nov 2011 that comes with the accidental damage and not the one i got in august 2011
gilbert: that samsung told him that dont even bother

gilbert: and give back insurrance if need be cheaper way to pay off

gilbert: is that correct

Susan: Not to worry, this issue would be taken care. Please send photos of the unit to snaccefax2@sea.samsung.com. Acceptable formats are PDF, TIFF, JPG/JPEG or BMP. The e-mail needs to contain all pertinent information including as first and last name, phone number, e-mail address and transaction number.

gilbert: i had the techican send the pictures already

gilbert: had one here

Susan: If this is diagnosed as not a physical damage, then the issue would be covered under warranty.

gilbert: he said its know issues with ur tv bigger ones of over heating

gilbert: haha not physical damage

gilbert: he said your company is treating it as physcal even though he can clearly see its not

gilbert: and your company would not fix it and send me a email about it

gilbert: its policy he said be nice

gilbert: 2 adults live here one 38 the other 58 no kids no one touched it

Susan: As I have informed, not to worry. Please send the pictures of the TV to the email address that I have provided and I will create a service ticket for you and will give you the number.

Susan: Would you mind giving me two minutes so that I can file a service ticket and provide you the ticket number?

gilbert: haha ok i guess ur policy you cant comment on news broadcast and tech comments and articles online with your tvs

gilbert: ok

Susan: Thank you.

Susan: Thanks for holding.

Susan: Could you please recheck the serial number as it states as invalid serial number.

gilbert: z1883cqb101767e

Susan: Thank you.

Susan: May I know how the crack appears?

Susan: Does this look like a spider web?

gilbert: yes just like other post and stories and news cast
Please send the pictures of the TV to the email address that I have send you along with the ticket number and you will receive a call within two business days about the service.

Susan: Pictures should be submitted within no more than 48 hours, and that if pictures are not submitted, the transaction will be cancelled.


Thank you. Service ticket number is 5104189393.

Collapse -
Samsung 59" 8000 Series Plasma 3D
by technabilitydsp / November 2, 2012 2:01 PM PDT

Wow - I have the Exact Same issue as above with the exact same result thus far...I at least have a technician coming out next week to actually look at it...If he reports physical damage I may lose it on him. We, just like everyone else didn't TOUCH the dam TV...We were watching a Movie...Heard a Pop, then white noise across the top, turned it off immediately and sure enough, spider web like crack in one spot and spanned all the way across the TV...Totally jacked up..TV is useless now. Samsung already tried to claim physical damage through the pictures I sent, but I wasn't going to settle for that, so I have an actual tech coming out to probably pull the same crap under the direction of Samsung to not replace anything...They have an obvious defect and they are unreal ridiculous to assume physical damage on everyone that has the SAME issue...The screen on the outside is flawless, not a mark. All internal and all self-imposed by an obvious engineering defect. Samsung, you are unreal and you better replace this $3000 TV, otherwise I will join the class action lawsuit being filed and I hope everyone here and all over the net joins so you don't get away with screwing your customers. You need to own up to this finally and turn your image around by fixing all these TV's...You are the next Toyota with this track record. Make it right...Will update all after Tuesday...Hopefully with good news finally since I have not seen anyone online who has had success getting their TV fixed..

Collapse -
Cracked Samsung Plasma
by sinkorswim1 / November 2, 2012 8:31 PM PDT

Just to add to the numbers, I have also suffered this problem. My son was gaming on our 55" plasma when it broke. I, of course, blamed him but after finding this forum had to apologise. He is sure he done nothing to cause the damage. The TV is 14 months old but only used a few hours at the weekend. It is out of warranty and the seller has said I have no chance of getting anything from them or Samsung. I have to replace it and was thinking of going to an LG model.

Collapse -
Cracked Samsung Plasma
by manofhonor1 / November 4, 2012 10:26 AM PST
In reply to: Cracked Samsung Plasma

Surprise, surprise, I got the same problem on my 59" plasma 8000 series. Has anyone looked into class action?

Collapse -
Cracked Screen Plasma
by technabilitydsp / November 5, 2012 6:59 AM PST
In reply to: Cracked Samsung Plasma

Update: Tech came out today and just took pictures...No parts on him, no screen, just more pictures to send to Samsung as I guess the pictures I sent weren't good enough for them with my Canon 60D Camera..Just another stall tactic I am sure..I gave them 9 variations of Pictures...This guy took 3-4. He also claimed he had never seen this...So I asked again and again, and sure enough I got the look like he couldn't say...With his nice Samsung Shirt on...

In terms of class action, I have heard of 3 and several pending but do not know the details yet...That is my next step as I am sure we could get 100's to join and a hungry attorney will chomp at the bit to grab this one..
I have my personal attorney looking into it so if I find one and it pertains exactly to this, I will for sure post the info here and all over the net to get more to join. It would be out of principal due to the way Samsung is handling these claims...Just redic..
I have also posted on Best Buy since I bought from Magnolia and supposedly I am getting a call from Corporate today or tomorrow to assist with the matter. I think I pissed them off enough to care and of course I will share the results of that call as well. Like I told Samsung already, I am getting my TV replaced one way or the other...3 Months of the supposed "Top of the Line TV" is sad...Disposable in my book.

Collapse -
Crack Screen Plasma
by golfguy671 / March 15, 2013 2:39 AM PDT
In reply to: Cracked Screen Plasma

Any luck in resolving this? I am having the same problem with my PN58C8000. Bright flash of light and crack. Already told it is physical damage without seeing it. This is the second time this model TV has broken, has been replaced once.

Collapse -
OK, I did something about it.
by michaelrstewart2 / November 7, 2012 1:15 PM PST

Let's give this a shot guys. We can't keep letting them get away with this crap and scamming us out of our warranties. Go here squabblesphere.com/defects and submit your defect. It literally takes 1 minute. Don't be discouraged by how few submissions there are, this is brand new, just finished it. So send me an email if you have any troubles or suggestions michaelrstewart1(at)gmail(dot)com. It's time to do something about this crap.

Collapse -
I am join
by joshozie411 / November 15, 2012 5:20 AM PST

After reading on all these comman I am sure my Plasma TV will ended up the same. Samsung just called me and said will NOT cover. will never buy Samsung product again!

Collapse -
My Update
by manofhonor1 / November 15, 2012 10:50 AM PST
In reply to: I am join

I left a comment earlier with the same problem and I called the retailer that I bought my TV for warranty work. They made an appointment for a factory authorized tech to come and take a look at it. He did and said this is very common, but he will order the part and IT WILL BE COVERED UNDER WARRANTY. FYI, I bought my TV from Pacific Sales in Southern California. He came back two days ago and basically gave me a new TV and not just change the glass. The only thing from the old TV left is the skeleton.

I hope this can help rest of you.

Collapse -
Got Me Worse
by UBANNEWARK / November 12, 2017 2:50 PM PST
In reply to: My Update

Unfortunately for me I won my t.v. in a raffle.. So In don't even have a reseller to complain to.

Collapse -
Samsung 50" Plasma Screen crack
by Creedlaw / January 8, 2013 6:38 PM PST

I have had my $900 Samsung tv for 2yrs 1mo when I experienced this same problem - spontaneous dpider web cracks with no external damage or impact. Currently "under panel review". At 1st they flat out denied any assistance. When I told the rep that a $900 tv should last longer than 2 years she said, "you can't put a shelf life on anything". That should be Samsung's tagline, "Samsung - "you can't put a shelf life on anything."

Collapse -
Re: Samsung 50" Plasma Screen crack
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 9, 2013 1:19 AM PST

Hi Creedlaw,

I apologize for your experience thus far. If you could post your transaction number, I'd like to see if we can investigate this issue for you.

Regards,
HD Tech

Collapse -
Beyond Upset
by jmanthei98 / July 11, 2013 8:05 AM PDT

My PN64D8000 is a little over 2 years old and I have the exact star shaped internal crack on my TV. It wasn't there last night (I watched TV until 1 am), and when I turned the TV on after I got up this morning I saw it. At first I thought it might have been one of my kids, but my kids hadn't touched the TV from the time I turned the TV off the night before to the time I turned it on this morning! When I called Samsung, they also told me it was physical damage and that my unit is out of warranty. When I called the service center, they told me it was going to cost about $1300 to repair!!! After seeing this thread, it's clear that Samsung knows this has been an ongoing problem, but they aren't willing to take responsibility for it. Here's why I'm so upset. We also have a Sony television. There was a problem with the specific model we had. Sony recognized it was a problem, extended the warranty, and I ended up with a brand new TV that was even better than the one it replaced!!! Now THAT...is customer service!!! I realize it may not do any good, but I'm going to file a former complaint with the BBB. Maybe if they get enough of the, Samsung will wake up and take care of their customers.

Collapse -
cracked internal screen on 4 month old 65 inch curve
by purpletripleinfinity / January 13, 2015 12:27 PM PST
In reply to: Beyond Upset

I purchased my husband a brand new TV 4 months ago today. He had been wanting a new one for sometime but I just didn't see a reason to get one as our Panasonic plasma TV that we have had since 2005 was still in fantastic working condition with zero problems. But we walked past the curve in Costco and I just fell in love with it. So 2 months later I ordered it. I could not wait to see it in action, this "curve " everyone has been talking about. So we have been enjoying our beloved new "curve" until last Sunday. we came home from church , very excited to start watching the playoffs when, uhh,, a black line down the middle of our new investment. so we turn it off and back on ,,, a few times over and over hoping it will go away. but with much disappointment it just stayed there. cry So I get on the phone right away, hoping its just a software problem or something easy. what do i know , i am not an electrician. so I call the 1-800-Samsung and get someone on the phone. They are very polite and we have a nice long talk and they ask me if i see any cracks and so i look at the screen and I tell the person on the other side exactly what I see:- a thick long black bar going through the middle of my brand new TV. it has a blue and red light going through it. At the bottom of the line there is a circle like burst that resembles the shape of a small satellite. So she asks me to take some pictures and send them in. I do it right away,,, one of the front and back and both sides. I am also told this claim could take 48 hours. so yikes its playoffs and my beautiful four thousand dollar curve that is only 4 months old is broken. what? What else to do jump in front of the Panasonic.

So I call back to Samsung Tuesday January 13 only to be told that this is not covered and the that I damaged my TV with something as there is a point of contact. what? I was like what are you talking about, and she said that the people who review this type of case said that there is a point of contact and it is not covered. She tried to say "maybe the TV fell on something" I think i would of remembered if my 65 inch TV falling down and am sure that it would actually have broken off pieces not a round like image that they say is a crack that is coming from inside the TV. a 4 month old TV. the screen does not even have a fingerprint much less a scratch or a crack.

So now I was feeling very upset and very mad and so I start to do some research on the web, looks like I am not alone in this after all. Just a malfunction that is happening inside Samsung televisions, with little to no responsibility from Samsung.

So I tried to get someone to do some more investigating and even offered to send additional pictures. all i was told was that after it has gone through the process there is no reversing it. unbelievable. So i ask if maybe they want me to take it to a certain place to be fixed so that i can prove to them that it is an internal problem, she objects. She tells me the only thing she can tell me is if i have it fixed and it is internal ,, I can call back and send it to claims to be looked at. I feel let down and much disappointment in such a large name like Samsung, I really expected much more.

I just could not get across to them , they made there decision off 4 cell phone photos. So with that being said, If this get across to anyone I hope it reaches you before you drop 4k and then have to spend more to get it fixed after only a few months of having it.

I wish Samsung could make this right, It really is a beautiful TV, just had a bad tech put it together.

65 inch Samsung LED Curve mod#un65h8000afxza

Collapse -
cracked 60"samsung plasma internal glass
by 1rayc / November 1, 2013 12:24 PM PDT

We watched are 3D 60" Smart Plasma PN60E550 a couple dozen times, it's our Movie night TV. The TV went blank and we noticed that the internal glass had two small cracks in it. Not a mark on the external glass. Tech said throw the TV away...... we just bought this TV in February! and probably didn't start using it until March. At the sum of $1400.00 I don't feel I should just throw it away and it's still brand new. The Tech also mentioned that the internal glass breaks when it's hit not the external glass, so I punched the screen twice in front of the Tech and nothing happened!
So how did it break? if I can't break it punching it.....

How does Samsung deem physical damage when there is no physical proof of this damage?

I would appreciate some feedback from people who have gone through the same thing and what the outcome was and a response from Samsung to explain their physical damage policy would be appreciated!

