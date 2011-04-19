Cracked Internal Screen on New Samsung Plasma

Chat Information Please wait for a Samsung Agent to respond.



Chat Information You are now chatting with 'Susan'. There will be a brief survey at the end of our chat to share feedback on my performance today.



Chat Information Your Issue ID for this chat is LTK56401692149X



gilbert: hello



Susan: Hi, thanks for reaching out to Samsung tech support. How can I help you today?



gilbert: very upset cx lol



gilbert: i mean very upset



gilbert: here is the issue and its known issue all over the net with thousand of your cxs lol



gilbert: ill let u time to read



Susan: I am sorry to hear that and I apologize for the inconvenience.



gilbert: i lost connection last night heres the chat



Susan: Please go ahead with your inquiry and I will try my best to help you with the issue.



gilbert: Chat Information Your Issue ID for this chat is LTK56401689249X Sinclair: Hi, thanks for reaching out to Samsung tech support. How can I help you today? gilbert: hello i was dropped by last agent lol Sinclair: I am sorry to know that. gilbert: hello and not so good news gilbert: my tv not working less than a yr old Sinclair: Could you be more specific with the issue? gilbert: but before i tell you Sinclair: Okay. Please go ahead. gilbert: to let you know i done reasearch and its all over the web and even broadcast on major news channels about the issue since 2010 gilbert: and all with same resulkts so thats why i decdided to contact you gilbert: i do love samsung products but ill be surprised if i get same results gilbert: heres the problem Sinclair: Please go ahead with the issue. Sinclair: Okay. gilbert: The internal screen cracked while i was watching tv last night came out with a big loud pop and then picture went black sound hears no picture and a spider like web inside the screen Sinclair: I am sorry to know that. Sinclair: May I know the model number of the unit? You can find the information on rear of the unit. gilbert: well im sure u have gotten alot of complaints cause im reading them and seeing online news reports on it now gilbert: pn50c7000yf gilbert: i believe that is the model Sinclair: Give me a moment, while I check this information. gilbert: i just bought it last yr Sinclair: Thank you for the information. Sinclair: What was the situation when you first noticed this issue? gilbert: it was working great but i didnt notice that when i switched to componet that lines were flickering left to rioht i didnt think anything about it the same day, so i tried the hdmi blue and that looked ok gilbert: but then a few hours later tried again to make sure and hdmi side started to do the same thing gilbert: it was about 12 last night that i was watching tv i figured late to contact here till i did my reseach Sinclair: Thank you for the information. gilbert: thats when the tv just pop loud went bkank i can see the red light on and off and switch with remote sources and hear the sources but no picture Sinclair: Does the issue caused any injury or property damage? Sinclair: I am sorry to know that. Sinclair: Have you registered your product? gilbert: no didnt injury me but i unpluge it right away cause when it pop and screen went out it was scare like i figured it was going to explode Sinclair: Please provide me with the following details: Sinclair: gilbert: i have never had any problems with any electronics like this before gilbert: and i have many samsung products my note my 2 blue rays my galaxy

gilbert: i spoke to repair man and they said samsung is treating it still as nothing wrong with ur product



gilbert: and will not fix it even withj 4 yr insurrance



gilbert: that now cause of those issues had to get tv by nov 2011 that comes with the accidental damage and not the one i got in august 2011

gilbert: that samsung told him that dont even bother



gilbert: and give back insurrance if need be cheaper way to pay off



gilbert: is that correct



Susan: Not to worry, this issue would be taken care. Please send photos of the unit to snaccefax2@sea.samsung.com. Acceptable formats are PDF, TIFF, JPG/JPEG or BMP. The e-mail needs to contain all pertinent information including as first and last name, phone number, e-mail address and transaction number.



gilbert: i had the techican send the pictures already



gilbert: had one here



Susan: If this is diagnosed as not a physical damage, then the issue would be covered under warranty.



gilbert: he said its know issues with ur tv bigger ones of over heating



gilbert: haha not physical damage



gilbert: he said your company is treating it as physcal even though he can clearly see its not



gilbert: and your company would not fix it and send me a email about it



gilbert: its policy he said be nice



gilbert: 2 adults live here one 38 the other 58 no kids no one touched it



Susan: As I have informed, not to worry. Please send the pictures of the TV to the email address that I have provided and I will create a service ticket for you and will give you the number.



Susan: Would you mind giving me two minutes so that I can file a service ticket and provide you the ticket number?



gilbert: haha ok i guess ur policy you cant comment on news broadcast and tech comments and articles online with your tvs



gilbert: ok



Susan: Thank you.



Susan: Thanks for holding.



Susan: Could you please recheck the serial number as it states as invalid serial number.



gilbert: z1883cqb101767e



Susan: Thank you.



Susan: May I know how the crack appears?



Susan: Does this look like a spider web?



gilbert: yes just like other post and stories and news cast

Please send the pictures of the TV to the email address that I have send you along with the ticket number and you will receive a call within two business days about the service.



Susan: Pictures should be submitted within no more than 48 hours, and that if pictures are not submitted, the transaction will be cancelled.





Thank you. Service ticket number is 5104189393.