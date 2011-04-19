Cracked Internal Screen on New Samsung Plasma

cadmium48,
So at 8:30am this morning my wife and I were enjoying our brand new 2 week old Samsung PN59D8000 Plasma TV. At 10:30 my wife returned home from errands and tried to turn on the TV, which wouldn't start. On closer inspection she discovered a crack on the screen inside the glass:
http://www.flickr.com/photos/cookfamilystl/5633076757/in/photostream/
(crack)
http://www.flickr.com/photos/cookfamilystl/5633078031/in/photostream
(close up)
It looks like someone shot my TV with a bb gun... Except the front glass is perfect intact.
http://www.flickr.com/photos/cookfamilystl/5633662126/in/photostream
(smooth glass)
Not a scratch and barely a fingerprint.
So maybe we mishandled the bezel when setting the tv up? ...Except the crack is not touching the edge, and is at least 5 inches from the top and side. Somehow the center of the screen has cracked itself and I have no explanation.
The only other thing I can note is that the TV arrived with a bad bluetooth receiver, which Samsung sent a tech out to replace a week ago (exactly). I cannot say that service had anything to do with the failure as the TV has worked perfectly for a week up until this morning.
All of which puts me in a bad place. Samsung support is giving me push back, claiming "physical damage," Which is honestly kind of insulting, unless they are assuming we have some magic power to crack the middle of a screen through glass without touching it and have decided to misuse it to get... an identical TV.
I have read enough around here and elsewhere to know I'm probably screwed and going to be without a TV for quite a while.
I'm frustrated to be on the defensive and my wife is scared that we are out 3k.
We have sent pictures to Samsung's "evaluation" department and have invited them to send a tech out to verify everything we've said. It's only been a day so I don't know what their response will be, but so far the few people we've talked to haven't given us any hope.
HD Tech, when you get back and have any way to help, I would really, really appreciate it. My ticket# is 5001283950.