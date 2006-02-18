Computer Help forum

General discussion

CPU Won't Start Up, Buzzing Noise

by trishvb13 / February 18, 2006 11:51 PM PST

Hello...and Help!

I have an eMachines T2792 CPU. It has an 2.7Ghz Intel Celeron processor, 256MB RAM, and an 80GB hard drive. It is just under 2 years old. All of a sudden, the CPU will not power up. There is a low buzzing noise and no lights that come on or even flicker. It is plugged into a surge protector.

Is there anything I can test on my own? I'm trying to avoid hefty diagnostic fees.

Thanks in advace!
Patty

6 total posts
Collapse -
What's hefty?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 19, 2006 12:02 AM PST

While I would dive in and downsize the machine to no cards, no ram, no drives and see if it powers up and beeps you may not want to do that.

Tell what are hefty fees so we can weigh then against what parts you have to have to swap out.

Some will not want to take a chance that it's a power supply but the only way for some is to buy the part and swap.

Bob

Collapse -
A couple of things to check
by TONI H / February 19, 2006 12:09 AM PST

Unplug the system from the surge protector and plug it directly into the wall outlet. Could be the protector took a 'hit' and isn't functioning anymore or just barely.

If it still doesn't power up, can you count the buzzing sounds? One long one indicates a RAM stick that may have come loose and just needs to have the case opened up, pull the stick out and reseat it firmly.

If it still doesn't boot up, and there are three buzzes, it could be a video card gone bad. If it's on-board video, you will have to open the case to see if you have an AGP slot available for a separate video card that you can install, then go into the bios and disable the on-board video. If you have only white PCI slots available, that's the type of card you will need to buy.

If it still doesn't boot up, while the case is open, try to power up and see if ALL of the fans, including the one for the power supply are moving freely...if not, get a can of compressed air and clean them all out and try again...one of the fans could be stuck on debris and not moving at all. You can either remove the fan and clean it with a cotton swab and rubbing alcohol or replace it.

Last...if the system isn't powering up at all, consider replacing your power supply (usually under $50 for one 500Watts or so) in case it also took a hit or just died a natural death. If you have to replace the power supply, look carefully at the pins for the front of the case as you remove them and mark how the new one will have to be hooked up later.

TONI

Collapse -
Lots of similar cases in CNET Desktop
by VAPCMD / February 19, 2006 12:36 AM PST

Might be a good place to see what problems they've had and what solutions they've come up with. From what I see here in CNET forums... there appear to be an unusually high number of failures with eMachines.

If none give you a solution... might be time to put your efforts and your $$ into a new system . . something that's generic vs. proprietary, where you can make the choice of the quality, stability, reliability and performance of the components. You should be able to use at least some of the components from the existing system toward the new system.

Good Luck and let us know how it goes.

VAPCMD

Collapse -
Computer problem. Buzzing.
by RHODEX / April 7, 2013 9:57 AM PDT

I have sorta the same problem. When I turn my computer on it goes through the setup, up until the part where it asks if I want to setup normally, setup safetly or setup how it was the last time it worked. I have tried all of these but after I select one, it starts buzzing and the screen goes black with a little bit of light on it. The buzzing is a bit different than the others though. It is continuous and does not stop until I turn off the computer.

Collapse -
You're Lost In A 7 YEAR OLD Thread
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / April 7, 2013 11:37 AM PDT
