CPU Won't Start Up, Buzzing Noise

While I would dive in and downsize the machine to no cards, no ram, no drives and see if it powers up and beeps you may not want to do that.
Tell what are hefty fees so we can weigh then against what parts you have to have to swap out.
Some will not want to take a chance that it's a power supply but the only way for some is to buy the part and swap.
Bob
Hello...and Help!
I have an eMachines T2792 CPU. It has an 2.7Ghz Intel Celeron processor, 256MB RAM, and an 80GB hard drive. It is just under 2 years old. All of a sudden, the CPU will not power up. There is a low buzzing noise and no lights that come on or even flicker. It is plugged into a surge protector.
Is there anything I can test on my own? I'm trying to avoid hefty diagnostic fees.
Thanks in advace!
Patty