CPU Usage 100%

by Frosty365 / January 28, 2009 10:01 PM PST

Hey;

I have a process that runs on startup - C:\windows\rsl.exe, this process is running my cpu at 100% I searched it in the registry and found it occurs in various locations.
I removed all programs from Start>programs>startup but that didn't help, so I ran msconfig and stopped it from running on startup but now I have msconfig running everytime I start my computer. I'm a bit wary to delete because i'm not sure of the knock on effects, plus its a work laptop (Samsung P500) and I already had a partition error a few months back which resulted in my hard drive being wiped Sad

Any thoughts would be appreciated.
Regards.

Don't have to delete it...just 'exclude it' from the startup
by VAPCMD / January 28, 2009 10:16 PM PST
using MSCONFIG.

Then do some reading on RSL.EXE and see what you find.

VAPCMD

You can uncheck a box in that msconfig ...
by Kees Bakker / January 28, 2009 10:42 PM PST
window that pops up and then it won't popup anymore.

Kees

(NT) Thanking You both
by Frosty365 / January 29, 2009 12:21 AM PST
(NT) You're welcome....did that resolve the issue ?
by VAPCMD / January 29, 2009 12:50 PM PST
Yes it did.....
by Frosty365 / January 29, 2009 11:15 PM PST

Ya I ticked the box to stop msconfig opening each time I started the pc. Couldn't find any info on the file or what its for but the pc is running fine without it, so that'll do VAPCMD, that'll do Happy

