I have a dell,win xp sp2, which is not working right. It takes forever to load and no programs will open right, a prompt comes up "invalid picture", so i can't run no virsus scans or a hijack log, nothing. So i'm asking if it's a lost cause and reformat the hard-drive and if so what is the best way to do so and what steps should i take after to make sure this does not happen again. Thank U.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.