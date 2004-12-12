PC Hardware forum

by dhowell1 / December 12, 2004 6:43 AM PST

Hi all,

I just installed a new heatsink in my girlfriend's computer and I'm wondering what the proper temperature should be for the CPU. It is an older Athlon XP 2000+. I'm not sure what the temperature was before so I don't know if it's different. My computer has an Athlon 64 3000+ running at 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). Hers is quite a bit higher at 54 degrees Celsius (129 degrees Fahrenheit). I installed some extra fans in her case as well so the airflow is much better. Any ideas if this temperature is too high?
Thanks
Dave

For that CPU the temp
by Ray Harinec / December 12, 2004 8:43 AM PST
In reply to: CPU Temperature??

is not TOO high, however it would be nice to get it down about 6 or 7 degrees.

Did you use thermal paste to mount it?? Who slected or how was the HSF selected? If the thermak coefficient is known it should be about .5degrees C /watt. This includes CPU die to through the thermal paste and to the ambient air where defined later. Mnay HSF tests at http://tomshardware.com give the parameters for the HSF's that they have tested.

Adding fans can be very effective IF properly installed such that each of the fans can run at full efficiency rather having them fight each other. A side input blowing towards the CPU/HSF assembly and a top exhaust are great.

AMD specifies that the interior of the case at a point about 1 inch above of the hub of the HSF should not be greater than 40 C or greater than 7 C degrees above the room ambient.

Realize that both AMD and Intel make available numerous detailed thermal, power consumption, voltages, and other design data about their CPU's available for download from their websites in PDF form.

The 2000+ [[runs @ 1.667 GHz] dissipates a maximum of 61.3 watts, typical 55.7 watts.

High temp.
by jcrobso / December 15, 2004 6:51 AM PST
In reply to: For that CPU the temp

The older xp's do run hot. Good heat sink-fan combo. The adding of case fans is good, the cpu fan only uses the air IN the case, if removing the side of the case causes the cpu temp. to drop you need to add case fans. FYI the MAX cpu temp per AMD is 90 deg C. John

Re: CPU Temperature??
by Tom Aikman / December 12, 2004 10:40 AM PST
In reply to: CPU Temperature??

I have a XP 2400+. Mine runs at 39C or 102F. Like the previous poster, did you use thermal paste or that stock stuff. What HSF did you buy?
It is a little high. Put a load on it and your asking for trouble.

~Tom

Thermal Paste?
by UnWritten7 / December 12, 2004 11:20 AM PST
In reply to: Re: CPU Temperature??

I had recently changed my MB and put my old CPU into the new one(2.8 Intel Celeron). I was wondering is the thermal paste the white goo between the cpu and the sink? It was already on there when I took it out of the old MB so I left it on there, should I have added more?

Re: Thermal Paste?
by Tom Aikman / December 12, 2004 12:22 PM PST
In reply to: Thermal Paste?
