CPU Temperature??

is not TOO high, however it would be nice to get it down about 6 or 7 degrees.



Did you use thermal paste to mount it?? Who slected or how was the HSF selected? If the thermak coefficient is known it should be about .5degrees C /watt. This includes CPU die to through the thermal paste and to the ambient air where defined later. Mnay HSF tests at http://tomshardware.com give the parameters for the HSF's that they have tested.



Adding fans can be very effective IF properly installed such that each of the fans can run at full efficiency rather having them fight each other. A side input blowing towards the CPU/HSF assembly and a top exhaust are great.



AMD specifies that the interior of the case at a point about 1 inch above of the hub of the HSF should not be greater than 40 C or greater than 7 C degrees above the room ambient.



Realize that both AMD and Intel make available numerous detailed thermal, power consumption, voltages, and other design data about their CPU's available for download from their websites in PDF form.



The 2000+ [[runs @ 1.667 GHz] dissipates a maximum of 61.3 watts, typical 55.7 watts.