If some REAL owners could give there opinions on these units it would be appreciated. I'm also looking to purchase an mp3. Unfortunately the owner review forums on cnet are resembling the raging bull forums for stocks. One idiot has spammed both threads. He pumped the D2 and bashed the Clix 2 so it is hard to find out any really good info. I can't believe people actually bash and pump products, get lives please! TIA!
Right now i am looking for a good map3/mp4 player that is packed with a lot of good features and that is not bigger than 4 gigs, but i cant choose between the cowon d2 and the clix 2. I owned the creative zen v plus a couple months ago but i gave it back because of a problem.
please send me your ideas and reviews!!