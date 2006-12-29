Couple ?'s about Registery Booster(Uniblue)Please!

Thread display:
Seems normal.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
December 29, 2006 10:21 AM PST
Microsoft on a fresh install of the OS would report such an error by some "cleaners." Since there is no downside why fix this?
The DIVX item could be easy to create. Let's say I made some divx movie on CDR. Now I remove the CDR and said cleaner would report it as an error. Is it an error? Or are they just finding trivial items to show what a good job they'll do when you pay them?
Bob
Bob,Would you use the reg. defrag they have,its free!!
by
stinman
/
December 29, 2006 10:54 AM PST
Does it help to defrag the register?Is that different than reg defrag?
I asked for a technical discussion about this.
by
R. Proffitt
Forum moderator
/
December 29, 2006 10:31 PM PST
And they didn't pass muster.
If you are looking to some gains here, unlike Windows 95,98 or ME there's not muct here. Plus we don't see the bad old days of registry damage like we used to.
I think I'll give a nod to CCLEANER and then it's time to move on.
Bob
Reg cleaners
by
tomron
/
December 29, 2006 11:48 AM PST
Try CCLEANER,which not only cleans the registry in a less aggressive manner then most reg cleaners it also deletes temp files,cookies,and so on.
I tried other reg cleaners and they find issues,or alleged issues and say they will remove certain problems and if you want the other issues solved then you have to purchase their product,just like Bob said.
Tom
Tom,thanks I do have CCleaner,great program!
by
stinman
/
December 30, 2006 12:59 AM PST
It just does'nt clean all stuff left behind,for instance Real Player
has about 15 different entrys or keys associated in the register that
should not be there since I got rid of Real Player.See What I mean?
Thanks for your help!
I know what you mean,it does a better job
by
tomron
/
December 30, 2006 1:15 AM PST
Reg seeker is a good tool,in fact i used to have it until one time i tried to export the entry that i removed and i didn't work.Reg cleaners can be very aggressive.
Tom
reply to: Couple ?'s about Registry Booster
by
caktus
/
December 29, 2006 4:01 PM PST
Would be needlessly spent money. If you are constantly installing and removing programs, etc use RegSeeker to clean the reg. and ccleaner to clean up temp files, etc.
For defragging just use the Windows Defrag tool. Just because it's a [Windows] tool doesn't mean any things wrong with it. A lot of vendors out there would just love to talk us into spending bucks on things that really aren't necessary.
Hope this is helpful.
Charlie
Charlie,What is the difference between registery defrag and
by
stinman
/
December 29, 2006 11:42 PM PST
the defrag in system tools.The regular tool that comes with all pc's.
I am sorry if I seem a bit dumb.It's just the registry booster program
makes me feel like defraging registry is different than disk defragmenter in system tools.
Thanks to all!!
stinman
by
tomron
/
December 30, 2006 1:31 AM PST
Click HERE for info on defrag.
This is the definition that ccleaner says " Registry cleaner
Advanced features to remove unused and old entries, including File Extensions, ActiveX Controls, ClassIDs, ProgIDs, Uninstallers, Shared DLLs, Fonts, Help Files, Application Paths, Icons, Invalid Shortcuts and more... also comes with a comprehensive backup feature."
The defrag program does not accomplish these tasks.
Charlie could probably explain it better then i can.
Tom
reply to: What is the difference....
by
caktus
/
December 31, 2006 5:25 PM PST
How does disk defrag work? provides a good down to earth explanation. It refers to Windows 98 but the Principals are the same. You might want to check out the sub links at the bottom of the page for some more dope on the matter.
Registry optimization (compacting the registry) simply recreates the registry removing any fragmented space (gaps) which eat up hard disk space. I perform this procedure regularly but have never noticed a difference. The maximum registry size for XP is 4 megabytes and as far as I know it is unchangeable. I'm pretty sure 4 megabytes is much, much more that adequate. For compacting the registry I recommend NTREGOPT NT Registry Optimizer. This page also offers a reliable total registry backup tool. I also recommend creating a System or registry backup before doing anything to the registry because no matter how careful we are or how good the tool is, stuff does happen.
Hope the is helpful.
Charlie
Just a question.
by
Bob__B
/
December 30, 2006 7:14 AM PST
For you or anyone else who wants to answer.
After you get this all sorted.
Reg cleaners
Reg defragmenters
Reg optimizers
Reg compactors
Reg etc.etc.etc
After you run these products do you see any difference?
I've got a couple of these things.
Every few months I let them fly.
They sweep a little dust out of the corners.
Nothing jumps out at me as to whether they are a '+' or a '-'.
Well Bob,I don't know,thats why I ask you guys...
by
stinman
/
December 30, 2006 9:57 AM PST
I did run reg booster,cleaned up 15 things that I knew should have been gone,real player,divx and others.I think like you probably won't make much difference but could save trouble over a long haul removing empty
keys and stuff.Sorry if I aggravated you with my posts just trying to learn.
No.....I didn't mean to be negative.
by
Bob__B
/
December 31, 2006 12:16 AM PST
It was a serious question for anyone to answer.
Over the years I've tried more than a few of these reg tools.
Some have been a disaster.
Yes they find and remove some unused entries.
The result as far as I can see is NADA.
I was just wondering if someone has found these tools to be of value.
reply to: Just a question.
by
caktus
/
December 31, 2006 4:13 PM PST
Rarely. But then, perhaps that's because I run them weekly or so. Perhaps it would be noticeable if I only ran them a couple times a year.
I've tried Diskeeper and Perfect disk but the only difference that jumped right out at me is that these two take for ever to run the Windows defrag tool probably did just as well. Mabe if I were runnuing massive amounts of scientific applications and number crunching I'd have need for the premium defraggers.
As far as reg cleaning I sometimes realize a noticable difference. Particularly when I've been doing a lot of installing and uninstalling of apps.
Thanks.
by
Bob__B
/
January 1, 2007 1:16 AM PST
It's nice to see that someone sees some value in these reg tools.
As I said, I have two of these tools that I run every few months.
They may sweep out 10's or 100's of entries.
I have yet to see a before or after difference.