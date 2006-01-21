Couple of things.

I know of no free e-mail addresses that allow POP3 remote access. You'll need to pay for most of them..Have you tried your current ISP's address? Generally, since most folks use a paid-for ISP, the ISP's e-mail address will be able to use the full POP3 e-mail services of Outlook, etc.
Hope this helps.
Grif
Right now i use yahoo for my email but i would like to get another email address for important emails. Im not sure what the difference between POP3, hotmail, and all that stuff is. What is a good free email service that i can use with Outlook or Endura(sp?). Thanks for all the help guys!