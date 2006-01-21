Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Couple of things.

by CoreyP / January 21, 2006 9:41 AM PST

Right now i use yahoo for my email but i would like to get another email address for important emails. Im not sure what the difference between POP3, hotmail, and all that stuff is. What is a good free email service that i can use with Outlook or Endura(sp?). Thanks for all the help guys!

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Couple of things.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Couple of things.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Corey, To Use Outlook Express Or Outlook
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / January 21, 2006 9:56 AM PST
In reply to: Couple of things.

I know of no free e-mail addresses that allow POP3 remote access. You'll need to pay for most of them..Have you tried your current ISP's address? Generally, since most folks use a paid-for ISP, the ISP's e-mail address will be able to use the full POP3 e-mail services of Outlook, etc.

Hope this helps.

Grif

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) you can use gmail for POP3 - its an option in settings
by Slasher / February 17, 2006 6:36 AM PST
In reply to: Couple of things.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Newbies forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.