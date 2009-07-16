The CNET Lounge forum

Could U.S. Companies & RIAA be aiding oppressive regimes?

by quasar-atl / July 16, 2009 11:34 PM PDT

Dear Buzz Out Loud Gang,
There has been a good amount of discussion on the Internet regarding the RIAA's victory over Usenet.com. There has also been a good amount of news regarding Internet Service Providers such as: AT&T, Comcast, and others no longer providing usenet access to halt music and movie piracy.

Could the RIAA and these ISPs actually be aiding the policies of oppressive regimes and free speech?

Think about this for a moment, the usenet groups listed below as well as many others are very active in discussions about religion, oppression, and freedoms for people in these countries.

soc.culture.iranian, soc.culture.pakistan, soc.culture.china, soc.culture.afghanistan

By the RIAA going after copyright infringement on the usenet, they are actually aiding the suppression of dialog and discussion regarding oppression of people in these countries and others.

The usenet can still be access via character and text based interfaces making it the easier Internet medium to reach. Many other countries throughout the world do not have sophisticated computers or Internet Service Providers with high speed access. Being able to reach the usenet via a simple protocols and interfaces allowed these countries to reach out to the rest of the world for news and information and the world was able to respond.

Even Moby and Richard Marx expressed shame and dissatisfaction with the RIAA tactics and activities.

So can the RIAA be blamed for oppression... NO! Can the RIAA be held for contributing to the policies of oppressive regimes? Some would say YES!.

Just something to think about people.
Take care People. Wink

http://www.digitaljournal.com/article/274563
http://www.ethiopianreview.com/articles/14616
http://www.wired.com/threatlevel/2009/07/nesson/
http://news.cnet.com/8301-1023_3-10276607-93.html
http://mashable.com/2009/06/24/richard-marx-riaa/

I like usenet
by Nicholas Buenk / July 17, 2009 2:55 PM PDT

It's totally unmoderated and uncensored discussion. And any sort of file or information can be posted. The best example of free speech on the Internet.
It's what the Internet is supposed to be.

Collateral Damage
by Renegade Knight / July 20, 2009 4:49 AM PDT

The RIAA at best is inadvertantly squelching free speech.

