Could this be a virus? Or something else?

by bunny_07 / January 27, 2007 10:44 AM PST

I just recently hooked my computer up to a wireless internet connection. I did everything right during the setup, and got my internet running just fine. When I was done on the computer I shut it down, then this morning I started it up again. Last night it was working fine, but today I discovered a problem. I can't sign into ANY email accounts, or MSN messenger. Plus, my login screen is gone. I've been trying to figure out what's wrong but nothing has worked. Does my computer have a virus? Any ideas? I would appreciate any help. Thanks.

3 total posts
Have you tried System Restore?
by Daviddude / January 27, 2007 12:26 PM PST

To go back to the day before you hooked up to the wireless?

Do you have your wireless setup right?
by william551 / January 27, 2007 12:26 PM PST
