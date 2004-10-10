Could be so many things.........

Computer Help forum

by dhowell1 / October 10, 2004 5:05 AM PDT

My second computer is an Athlon XP 2000+ with an ASUS A7V266-C MoBo. 1 gig of PC 2700 DDR RAM (2 sticks of 512MB), 30gig 5600 rpm Maxtor IDE HDD (4 years old), Sapphire Radeon 9200 SE 128MB vid card. Soundblaster value sound card. There are two optical drives attached as well (52x CD-ROM, 52x32x52x CD-RW). The power supply is a 300 watt unit, also 4 years old). My problem with the machine is that for a while it would shutdown and restart on its own constantly. This was after everything listed was added. Now the machine won't stay running at all. It shuts down and can't be booted again, sometimes for a couple of hours, then it shuts down again anyway. My thought is that it's either the HDD which had been making some funny noises, or the power supply which isn't even close to being enough for what is in the machine. The HDD is only 30gig and has been written on a re-written on thousands of times in its lifespan. My plan is to first replace the power supply and the HDD to see if that is the problem(needs to be done anyway). Is ther eanything else that could have attributed to the problem?
Any ideas would be appreciated.
Thanks,
Dave

Yep...power supply
by TONI H / October 10, 2004 5:26 AM PDT

What you have is way too little for all the 'modern' hardware you have listed.....get at least 450 Watts or higher......

TONI

I add 100 Watts........
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 10, 2004 6:18 AM PDT
