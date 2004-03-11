Corrupt File, Will not Die!!!

This will (unfortunately) also remove any other installations, but, hopefully, the corrupt file will go away.
Hi, bit of long one, sorry.
well had this problem for about a week now been really bugging me.
recently i d/loaded a patch for a game (championship manager 0304) from the developers site, problem is, it only d/loading 200k rather 2mb, when i go to delete that file it gives me the message "this file cannot be deleted it is being used by another program".
well the developers forum aren't being very helpful surprise surprise. Does anyone know a way for me to get rid of this file?
im using XP and i have tried through dos command and in safe mode, to no avail, it has been suggested it is a virus, but my norton is up-to-date and saying no. this would help a lot of people and as the feedback on my previous problem was so quick im sure i'll have more joy on this board.
cheers people.
chris