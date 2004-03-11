Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Corrupt File, Will not Die!!!

by cbucolo / March 11, 2004 11:01 PM PST

Hi, bit of long one, sorry.

well had this problem for about a week now been really bugging me.
recently i d/loaded a patch for a game (championship manager 0304) from the developers site, problem is, it only d/loading 200k rather 2mb, when i go to delete that file it gives me the message "this file cannot be deleted it is being used by another program".

well the developers forum aren't being very helpful surprise surprise. Does anyone know a way for me to get rid of this file?

im using XP and i have tried through dos command and in safe mode, to no avail, it has been suggested it is a virus, but my norton is up-to-date and saying no. this would help a lot of people and as the feedback on my previous problem was so quick im sure i'll have more joy on this board.

cheers people.

chris

Try system restore and go back two weeks?
by LarryD / March 11, 2004 11:04 PM PST

This will (unfortunately) also remove any other installations, but, hopefully, the corrupt file will go away.

Re:Corrupt File, Will not Die!!!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 11, 2004 11:23 PM PST
Re:Re:Corrupt File, Will not Die!!!
by cbucolo / March 12, 2004 7:56 AM PST

Hi

again i am surprised that this problem is quickly solved after so many people else where are baffled.

thanks again.

p.s. larryd i had thought of that but wasn't keen as i have done a bit since then but thanks for the suggestion.

