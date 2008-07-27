Hello boys and girls.

I'll try to make this short.

We have atleast 2 parts to this thread.

Although with XP you have "register" or "verify" before some amount

of time other wise you can't get passed the log in screen.

Which sucks because aren't tehre computer put therre that do NOT connect to the internet ? how do they use the thing ?



maybe we can also have information or pretend that the computer

does not connect to the internet.

So I would do this using another computer.

crud so that's 2 ways.



I got a little older computer from a friend, with no hard drive.

So I install my WINXP SP 2.

First we need updates, BUT lets say I want to download save them

for a later use for convenience and when XP isn't supported anymore.

How do I know exactly which updates my computer needs ?

I know you can go to updates and have it scan and tell it you want to

download them for later but it seems rather than giving you "the list"

it leads to every download for WINXP there ever was, and whether it

is for your computer or not is for you to read for hours, still not know the answer and decide for yourself.

WE need to take into consideration that the updates also offers some

drivers, which leads to the next problem or question.



Since there are no software cd's, and the website for the computer

"Sony" does not have the drivers for the thing anymore,

after looking at the BIOS, the Motherboard and getting make, model,

serial and version numbers and all that, how do I know which drivers

I need to make this thing run "optimum" ?

and Insure the drivers are the correect ones....

I like to keep the computer with as few programs as needed.

Hopefully someone knowledgable gets what I am after