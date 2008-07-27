1. Which sucks because aren't tehre computer put therre that do NOT connect to the internet ?

This one is a non-question. Microsoft had to implement activation to stop piracy of their product. If you don't like this, please use something else.

2. how do they use the thing ?

This appears to be asking how to get around activation. Sorry but we all want to take the right path here. Just activate it via the phone numbers given if your machine does not connect to the internet. Here's a link about that.

http://support.microsoft.com/kb/307890
"How to activate Windows XP by phone
To contact a Microsoft customer service representative to activate Windows by phone, follow these steps:
1. Click Start, point to All Programs, point to Accessories, point to System Tools, and then click Activate Windows.

Or, click the Windows Activation icon in the notification area.
2. Click Yes, I want to telephone a customer service representative to active Windows now.
3. Click Read the Windows Product Activation Privacy Statement, click Back, and then click Next.
4. Follow the steps in the Activate Windows by phone dialog box, and then click Next.

Note The number appears now and differs based on the location that you select.
5. When activation is completed and you receive the following message, click OK.
You have successfully activated your copy of Windows. "

3. how do I know which drivers I need to make this thing run "optimum" ?

This is a struggle for some. The worst of them are people who didn't collect them when they were available. On top of that some don't know what their machine is. Looking over your post I find you have a Sony. But without any further detail the discussion dies there.
Bob