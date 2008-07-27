1. Which sucks because aren't tehre computer put therre that do NOT connect to the internet ?
This one is a non-question. Microsoft had to implement activation to stop piracy of their product. If you don't like this, please use something else.
This appears to be asking how to get around activation. Sorry but we all want to take the right path here. Just activate it via the phone numbers given if your machine does not connect to the internet. Here's a link about that.
http://support.microsoft.com/kb/307890
"How to activate Windows XP by phone
To contact a Microsoft customer service representative to activate Windows by phone, follow these steps:
1. Click Start, point to All Programs, point to Accessories, point to System Tools, and then click Activate Windows.
Or, click the Windows Activation icon in the notification area.
2. Click Yes, I want to telephone a customer service representative to active Windows now.
3. Click Read the Windows Product Activation Privacy Statement, click Back, and then click Next.
4. Follow the steps in the Activate Windows by phone dialog box, and then click Next.
Note The number appears now and differs based on the location that you select.
5. When activation is completed and you receive the following message, click OK.
You have successfully activated your copy of Windows. "
This is a struggle for some. The worst of them are people who didn't collect them when they were available. On top of that some don't know what their machine is. Looking over your post I find you have a Sony. But without any further detail the discussion dies there.
Bob
Hello boys and girls.
I'll try to make this short.
We have atleast 2 parts to this thread.
Although with XP you have "register" or "verify" before some amount
of time other wise you can't get passed the log in screen.
Which sucks because aren't tehre computer put therre that do NOT connect to the internet ? how do they use the thing ?
maybe we can also have information or pretend that the computer
does not connect to the internet.
So I would do this using another computer.
crud so that's 2 ways.
I got a little older computer from a friend, with no hard drive.
So I install my WINXP SP 2.
First we need updates, BUT lets say I want to download save them
for a later use for convenience and when XP isn't supported anymore.
How do I know exactly which updates my computer needs ?
I know you can go to updates and have it scan and tell it you want to
download them for later but it seems rather than giving you "the list"
it leads to every download for WINXP there ever was, and whether it
is for your computer or not is for you to read for hours, still not know the answer and decide for yourself.
WE need to take into consideration that the updates also offers some
drivers, which leads to the next problem or question.
Since there are no software cd's, and the website for the computer
"Sony" does not have the drivers for the thing anymore,
after looking at the BIOS, the Motherboard and getting make, model,
serial and version numbers and all that, how do I know which drivers
I need to make this thing run "optimum" ?
and Insure the drivers are the correect ones....
I like to keep the computer with as few programs as needed.
Hopefully someone knowledgable gets what I am after