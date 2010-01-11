Samsung forum

by jukka84 / January 11, 2010 5:27 AM PST

Ok so just bought a le40b658 lcd tv have had it less then a month and notice particuly on black screens you can see light emimmiting from all 4 corners when the picture is full screen and in colour i cannot see the white light however. When the screen is black you can see it but isnt noticable really in a bright lit room. I used the configuration setting cnet had for tv but decided to up the backlight to a big 7 would this be the cause of this I have since adjusted the backlight down to 2 to see if it makes a diffrence but is this normal even if the back light is set really high?

tested again
by jukka84 / January 11, 2010 5:33 AM PST

Ok have dropped the backlight back to 2 but still can see the light emmitting its a little better but still noticeable in a dark room.

Corners look ammiting white light
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / January 12, 2010 9:23 AM PST

jukka84,

These are likely screen uniformity issues that are inherent with any LCD panel. If you feel that it's extreme, you might consider consulting your retailer to discuss your options. Unfortunately, if you're not able to adjust it out, I'm not aware of a fix that Samsung can perform that will eliminate the issue, since every LCD panel could potentially have some light coming from different areas on the panel.

--HDTech

