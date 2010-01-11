Corners look ammiting white light

Ok have dropped the backlight back to 2 but still can see the light emmitting its a little better but still noticeable in a dark room.
Ok so just bought a le40b658 lcd tv have had it less then a month and notice particuly on black screens you can see light emimmiting from all 4 corners when the picture is full screen and in colour i cannot see the white light however. When the screen is black you can see it but isnt noticable really in a bright lit room. I used the configuration setting cnet had for tv but decided to up the backlight to a big 7 would this be the cause of this I have since adjusted the backlight down to 2 to see if it makes a diffrence but is this normal even if the back light is set really high?