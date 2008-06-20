You could look at robocopy and a script.
i want to copy a folder to multiple systems in my office,all systems are windows 2000,is there any tool available for that?,so that i can copy my folder to all the systems at a time?
CNET's Forum on desktop PCs is the best source for finding help, troubleshooting, and getting buying advice from a community of experts. Discussion topics include Intel and AMD CPUs, PC upgrades, installing RAM, hardware compatibilities, installing a new hard drive, custom builds, and gaming rigs.
i want to copy a folder to multiple systems in my office,all systems are windows 2000,is there any tool available for that?,so that i can copy my folder to all the systems at a time?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.