converting pc documents to mac files????

This link explains how.
http://www.thirteen.org/edonline/ntti/resources/workshops/digital_file/pdfs/moving_files.pdf
I need detailed help on how to convert my pc files in Word to mac files in my new computer. Please Please help!!!!!!
Thanks
If the question means Microsoft Word files, then all that is needed is to install Microsoft Word on the Mac and all should still work. Just save the word files to a USB flash drive and then import them on the Mac.
Now if the intention is to not install Microsoft Word on the Mac but use whatever Mac uses for that, that is a different question. OpenOffice makes Mac app, that should be able to open the Word files: http://www.openoffice.org/download/other.html
Some of my files are shaded light grey and when I need one I have to transfer it to my desktop and try to open from there and then I get a popup asking me what I want to use to open the file ( a list of about 10 different ways) or it trys the web to find an app that will do it. Not all my docs are in file folders and there are lots I can't even get at. I just need to know if I need a file converter and if so is there a free html or pdf one out there????
I have Office 2011 and some of the microsoft files convert and some have issues......
Seems like the format of the file isn't recognised by the Mac. Which leads to the following questions:
1. Which MS Office formats are recognised and which aren't. Just giving the file extensions (like .xls, .rtf, .docx, .xlsm, .ppt) is sufficient.
2. What office programs (word processing, spreadsheet, presentation) are installed on your Mac?
And what do you mean with "not all my docs are in file folders"? Where are they? And why can't yout get at a lot of them?
Kees
.doc, .xlsx, .xls, .rtf. and .docx are Microsoft Office files. You should be able to open them with File>Open (or the Mac equivalent) in MS Word and MS Excel on the Mac.
.wma is Windows Media Audio. I think you should be able to play them with VLC player. Just try File>Open like in Office.
.ctt seems to be related to MSN Messenger. That might be problem on a Mac. See http://filext.com/file-extension/ctt
.ics seems to be related to Apples iCalendar. How did you get those on your USB stick from Windows?
Kees
I can save any file to my usb stick .ics files must have been saved after I started using the mac.
I can get the files but I have to drag them to my desktop and then resave them. A lot of files are greyed out and I can't figure out why........ shaded and only accessible if I drag them to the desktop. THanks for all the help I will try what u suggested. Have a great weekend and Happy St. Paddy's day!
