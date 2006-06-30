converting 8mm or VHS cassettes to DVDs

Most of what's there applies, even to VHS.
I have a Sharp camcorder model VL-E33U, that uses those 8mm video cassettes. Is there any way to convert these 8mm cassettes onto a DVD using my laptop? I have a Gateway with Microsoft Windows XP Home edition, service pack 2. So far all I know to do is to either mail in my cassettes (whether they are 8mm or the larger VHS) to someone to do it for me, or if there's a place in town I can find, they'll do it for me. I've got a unit that converts my music tape cassettes onto my laptop, and then I can put those onto a CD. Is there such a thing for camcorder cassettes? Thanks for any ideas.
Back in the year 1993 Sony marketed a couple different models of 8/Hi8 MM vidio cassette player/recorders. One of which I purchased to save wear on my vidio camara. The model No. is EV-C100, the price at the time was around $500.00. Maybe you can find one on E-Bay. Today this unit still works well and provides movies as good as the best DVDs.
A few years ago we bought dazzle fusion from Sam's Club. It came with hardware that you attach to your computer and your camera. It also came with software to convert the analog video to digital. We've used it to convert some old home movies to DVD.
We recently bought a DVD recorder (there are some really inexpensive ones available now.) It is a "snap" to record you old 8mm tapes to DVD with a DVD recorder. Plus you can even record your favorite TV shows.
I have Magnavox DVD recorder and I LOVE IT!!!
