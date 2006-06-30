TVs & Home Theaters forum

General discussion

converting 8mm or VHS cassettes to DVDs

by martyh33 / June 30, 2006 12:50 AM PDT

I have a Sharp camcorder model VL-E33U, that uses those 8mm video cassettes. Is there any way to convert these 8mm cassettes onto a DVD using my laptop? I have a Gateway with Microsoft Windows XP Home edition, service pack 2. So far all I know to do is to either mail in my cassettes (whether they are 8mm or the larger VHS) to someone to do it for me, or if there's a place in town I can find, they'll do it for me. I've got a unit that converts my music tape cassettes onto my laptop, and then I can put those onto a CD. Is there such a thing for camcorder cassettes? Thanks for any ideas.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: converting 8mm or VHS cassettes to DVDs
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: converting 8mm or VHS cassettes to DVDs
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Link, comment.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 30, 2006 1:04 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
More info!!!!
by jcrobso / June 30, 2006 2:23 AM PDT
http://www.timwerx.net/odds/pcfile.htm
After you read both links, there is an easy way. Get a standalone DVD burner and use the composit vdieo out from your VHS or 8mm and record directly to DVD. You will not be able to do editting, but it will be easer. John
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
This may be of some help
by sbrasch99 / June 30, 2006 2:39 AM PDT

Back in the year 1993 Sony marketed a couple different models of 8/Hi8 MM vidio cassette player/recorders. One of which I purchased to save wear on my vidio camara. The model No. is EV-C100, the price at the time was around $500.00. Maybe you can find one on E-Bay. Today this unit still works well and provides movies as good as the best DVDs.


Marc

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
try dazzle
by georgekatkins / July 7, 2006 6:49 AM PDT

A few years ago we bought dazzle fusion from Sam's Club. It came with hardware that you attach to your computer and your camera. It also came with software to convert the analog video to digital. We've used it to convert some old home movies to DVD.

http://www.pinnaclesys.com/PublicSite/as/Products/Consumer+Products/Home+Video/Dazzle/Fusion

We recently bought a DVD recorder (there are some really inexpensive ones available now.) It is a "snap" to record you old 8mm tapes to DVD with a DVD recorder. Plus you can even record your favorite TV shows.

http://www.walmart.com/catalog/product.do?product_id=4810683

I have Magnavox DVD recorder and I LOVE IT!!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to TVs & Home Theaters forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.