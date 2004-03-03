Convert VHS to DVD

Forget a video input card to the 'puter. For $140 purchase an ILO DVDR-04 from Wal-Mart. Connect video out-inputs, left/right audio from VCR to front panel connectors and you're in business.



I've transferred over 200 hours of VCR tapes to el cheapo (20 cents each) Khypermedia DVD's without one single coaster or technical glitch. This little beauty also records direct firewire from DV cams and off-cable/tv

as well.



I've never spent so little for a machine that's pleased me more.



The ILO badge is actually Lite-On and they've never let me down either.



If you have jittery tapes due to scratches, dropouts, etc. try the hack for these machines at:



http://www.ss3f.com/ilo/



The hack adds considerable stability to older, deteriorating tapes. It also adds 3 hour mode to the menu.



Make sure there is plenty of breathing space available above, below, and on sides of machine as it runs warm even though there is an onboard fan. It may shut down if it overheats, then you must unplug, cool, and then plug in again. DO NOT PLACE IT ATOP OTHER PLAYERS, TV'S ETC.



I give the ILO a 10.0 on my scale of great video products, something I very rarely do.



Enjoy



Ye Olde Salt