Convert VHS to DVD

The Pinnacle stuff works. I can only comment that some expect support from Pinnacle to fix their machine's USB ills. To get an idea about that, just visit http://www.usbman.com
My desktop solution was less than 149 bucks (onsale.)
A Hauppaugge PCI TV card was used for the video capture and a DVD all format drive with its bundled software did the rest.
Best of luck,
Bob
I would like to convert my home VHS movies to DVD. I have read unfavorable reports about Pinnacle Studio Movie Box USB v.7 and 8. Does anyone know anything about v. 9 or about Adaptec VideOh DVD?
Thanks.