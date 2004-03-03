PC Hardware forum

by dmarschall / March 3, 2004 2:11 AM PST

I would like to convert my home VHS movies to DVD. I have read unfavorable reports about Pinnacle Studio Movie Box USB v.7 and 8. Does anyone know anything about v. 9 or about Adaptec VideOh DVD?
Thanks.

Re:Convert VHS to DVD
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 3, 2004 2:17 AM PST
In reply to: Convert VHS to DVD

The Pinnacle stuff works. I can only comment that some expect support from Pinnacle to fix their machine's USB ills. To get an idea about that, just visit http://www.usbman.com

My desktop solution was less than 149 bucks (onsale.)

A Hauppaugge PCI TV card was used for the video capture and a DVD all format drive with its bundled software did the rest.

Best of luck,

Bob

Bob

Re:Re:Convert VHS to DVD
by dmarschall / March 3, 2004 4:09 AM PST
In reply to: Re:Convert VHS to DVD

Thanks for the quick response. You are the man. dd

Re:Re:Convert VHS to DVD
by JMarchi / March 3, 2004 10:27 PM PST
In reply to: Re:Convert VHS to DVD

Used to be you recommended the Dazzle to do this, and even had one yourself.

What prompted the change over to the Hauppage TV card?

Do you find it easier and smoother to use the TV card over the Dazzle?

Does the Hauppage come with the capture software you use?

Why the change...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 3, 2004 10:57 PM PST

The change is the result of a few factors.

1. Today's hardware can capture from the Hauppauge with relative ease. Older machines used to be some Super Socket 7 without enough oomph to handle the video data rate. The Dazzle would help this by doing a hardware on-the-fly compression.

2. It's the money. The Hauppauge PCI TV card is 39 to 49 bucks and includes the capture software.

3. It's the USB. Right or wrong, USB is a major support headache. While most Dell, HP, others will come with working USB ports, too often I have to help educate people about motherboard drivers (they are shocked to learn that Microsoft doesn't install them), USB filter drivers or other issues. While http://www.usbman.com covers almost all of this, I consider the DIY built-it-myself or amateur OS installs to just add to the headaches of getting the USB Dazzles to work well. NOTHING WRONG with the Dazzle, but between the cheap price of the Hauppauge and not having to fix the USB, these 3 items has me noting this newer solution.

Bob

Re:Why the change...
by JMarchi / March 3, 2004 11:29 PM PST
In reply to: Why the change...
(NT) The WinTV-GO is found about town retail at 49 bucks. 10 less on sale.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 3, 2004 11:54 PM PST
In reply to: Re:Why the change...

.

Re:(NT) The WinTV-GO is found about town retail at 49 bucks. 10 less on sale.
by JMarchi / March 4, 2004 10:03 AM PST

That one is only Mono....so much stuff is stereo these days.

Well...sounds interesting. Just wonder how good the bundled software is on the more expensive versions, vs the Dazzle!!!

The WinTV-GO is mono, true, but your audio card is stereo.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 4, 2004 10:50 AM PST

The VCR to the PC would be in stereo and that works.

For TV recording, MONO.
For VCR or from Camcorder, Stereo.

Bob

how to convert avi to mpeg 2
by datlananh / February 17, 2005 4:24 PM PST

Hi,
Thanks for the great tip on the Win TV Go. I bought one. I'm new to these. THe Win TV software capture to avi which I cannot burn to regular DVD. What do you use to convert avi to mpeg 2?
Thanks,
Dat Nguyen

VHS to DVD
by jatinpatel / February 17, 2005 9:13 PM PST

Your best bet is to do on standalone DVD recorders like
Ilo DVDRHD04 or Pioneer 420 or Liteon LVW-5045 etc.

Most of the recorders are easy to operate and does everything in perfact manner for you

ILO DVDR04
by yeoldesalt / March 20, 2005 5:28 AM PST
In reply to: VHS to DVD

Forget a video input card to the 'puter. For $140 purchase an ILO DVDR-04 from Wal-Mart. Connect video out-inputs, left/right audio from VCR to front panel connectors and you're in business.

I've transferred over 200 hours of VCR tapes to el cheapo (20 cents each) Khypermedia DVD's without one single coaster or technical glitch. This little beauty also records direct firewire from DV cams and off-cable/tv
as well.

I've never spent so little for a machine that's pleased me more.

The ILO badge is actually Lite-On and they've never let me down either.

If you have jittery tapes due to scratches, dropouts, etc. try the hack for these machines at:

http://www.ss3f.com/ilo/

The hack adds considerable stability to older, deteriorating tapes. It also adds 3 hour mode to the menu.

Make sure there is plenty of breathing space available above, below, and on sides of machine as it runs warm even though there is an onboard fan. It may shut down if it overheats, then you must unplug, cool, and then plug in again. DO NOT PLACE IT ATOP OTHER PLAYERS, TV'S ETC.

I give the ILO a 10.0 on my scale of great video products, something I very rarely do.

Enjoy

Ye Olde Salt

Re: how to convert avi to mpeg 2
by lciprich / September 20, 2005 9:56 AM PDT

I've used InterVideo WinDVD Creator, a program that came with my DVD burner, to convert avi to mpg and it worked fine.

Re:Convert VHS to DVD
by kmolony / May 21, 2004 12:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Convert VHS to DVD

If you have a MiniDV camcorder you might want to check whether it has Analog-Digital conversion functionality. Mine does and it works fine Tape-Camcorder-PC-Edit-DVD

Re:Convert VHS to DVD
by dakazman / May 21, 2004 10:55 PM PDT
In reply to: Convert VHS to DVD

I use ulead movie factory. Vhs movies are converted and recorded through my hauppauge DVR350 card.picture quality is great. also records any satellite channel and burns to dvd.hope this helps.

Convert VHS to DVD
by jcrobso / February 18, 2005 1:22 AM PST
In reply to: Convert VHS to DVD
Convert VHS to DVD
by pakratt / August 9, 2005 6:46 AM PDT
In reply to: Convert VHS to DVD

(NT) (NT) panasonic DMR ES40
by swavee / March 8, 2006 7:04 AM PST
In reply to: Convert VHS to DVD
Regarding Pinnacle Software
by MUSICMANRBA / July 1, 2006 1:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Convert VHS to DVD

It has been my experience, that Pinnacle works just great on a fresh install of Windows. However, as you begin to install other programs over time, Pinnacle begins to give you trouble.

At some point, Pinnacle will begin to crash .. right in the middle of a project. It will do this over-and-over again .. until your frustration reaches it's own *pinnacle*.

You can uninstall it (not as easy as it sounds) and reinstall. There are about 30 steps to getting it all off your hard drive when you uninstall, and requires downloading one or two other programs to help you get rid of everything.

I currently have Pinnacle Studio Ten Plus .. but I am unable to even get it to load anymore. I have plenty of computer power, hard drives, a good solid video card and mega memory .. so that's not the problem.

I've done uninstall/reinstall several times .. only to have it work for a short period of time, and begin crashing again. I guess I have come to the conclusion that it just does not get along with other software.

If you decide to go with Pinnacle you will probably regret it when the crash's begin. And they will.

