but you can convert songs to a different bitrate with MusicMatch Jukebox 9.0

It has a feature that you can convert the songs to smaller bitrates. For my daughters mp3 player they recommended to convert them to 64 bitrate. I did that and you can get twice as many songs on it, and you don't even notice the difference in the quality.

Then after you change the bitrate, then use itunes to put the songs on your ipod.


Hope this helps.


Rick