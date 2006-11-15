but you can convert songs to a different bitrate with MusicMatch Jukebox 9.0
It has a feature that you can convert the songs to smaller bitrates. For my daughters mp3 player they recommended to convert them to 64 bitrate. I did that and you can get twice as many songs on it, and you don't even notice the difference in the quality.
Then after you change the bitrate, then use itunes to put the songs on your ipod.
Hope this helps.
Rick
I am trying to find the option for 'Convert higher bitrate songs to 128 kbps AAC' in itunes 7. I thought there used to be a small iPod in the source list at the bottom of the other itunes and you could click on in and select convert higher bitrate songs to 128 kbps AAC for this ipod, but I can't seem to find it on 7. I am probally just overlooking it. I have an iPod mini and with higher bitrates it doesn't take long to use up the 4gb!
Any help would be great!
Thanks, Gary